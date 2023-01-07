Rain-soaked Californians warned of more flooding ahead

The National Weather Service is warning residents in northern California to prepare for more flooding as a storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday. Image by National Weather Service

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Meteorologists say Northern California should prepare for more flooding as a massive storm system is expected to reach the Bay Area on Monday. "Multiple winter storms will produce moderate to heavy rain Saturday-Tuesday with flood impacts lingering into Wednesday," the National Weather Service said in an update issued early Saturday.

California is already experiencing massive rainfall. Record precipitation was recorded in downtown San Francisco between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4, making it the wettest 10-day stretch in 150 years.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week proclaimed a state of emergency to aid relief efforts as the Golden State braced for further storms.

At least six people have died in the state as a result of weather conditions over the past ten days, and tens of thousands are without power. Rivers have flooded and bridges have been damaged.

AccuWeather estimates that the rain and wind have already caused $1 billion in damage.

State emergency officials urged residents to prepare for continued flooding and heavy rain "as California preps for another round of wet, windy, and dangerous storms."

The NWS advised Californians in affected areas to prepare evacuation plans and to exercise extra caution if they live near rivers that have the potential to overflow due to heavy rainfall.

While the heavy rains have caused deaths and logistical problems, they have also replenished a number of California's reservoirs.

California experienced drought, a record-breaking heatwave, wild fires and historically dry months last year, but the percentage of Californians living in areas with severe or extreme drought began falling sharply in September.

Additionally, snow levels measured in the Sierra mountains are deeper than they have been in decades for the month of January.