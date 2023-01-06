Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2023 / 1:34 PM

SEC ends insider trading investigation into former N.C. senator

By Simon Druker
1/4
Recently-retired North Carolina Senator Richard Burr said Friday that an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into some of his financial dealings is now over. File Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Recently-retired North Carolina Senator Richard Burr said Friday that an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into some of his financial dealings is now over. File Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Former North Carolina Senator Richard Burr said Friday that an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into some of his financial dealings is now over.

Burr said the SEC ended its insider trading probe, without taking action. The agency did not immediately provide comment on the case.

Advertisement

"This week, the SEC informed me that they have concluded their investigation with no action. I am glad to have this matter in the rearview mirror as I begin my retirement from the Senate following nearly three decades of public service," Burr said Friday, in a statement through his lawyers.

Burr opted not to seek re-election in the current Congress after serving three terms in the Senate.

RELATED Illinois passes large-capacity, assault-style weapons ban

In March 2020, he asked the Senate ethics committee to investigate his sale of up to $1.7 million in stocks, which came as he received daily briefings on the developing COVID-19 pandemic.

The SEC launched its investigation on the 25th of that month.

Burr came under scrutiny after a news report detailed how he unloaded a number of stocks on Feb. 13. In the days after his stock sales, the markets lost about 30% of their value amid uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertisement

Part of those sales included holdings in the hospitality sector, which went on to be particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burr received daily updates on details of the coronavirus outbreak, which was at the time mostly focused on China.

Burr stepped back from his role as committee chair amid the investigation.

RELATED Idaho Supreme Court upholds state's controversial abortion laws

The Justice Department also looked into Burr's dealings, at one point serving a warrant to retrieve and review his phone. But it closed that case in early 2021 without recommending any charges against him.

That investigation scrutinized conversations between Burr, his sister and brother-in-law.

"I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on February 13," he said at the time.

Read More

Former Arkansas judge arrested

Latest Headlines

EPA proposes stronger air quality standards to fight pollution
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
EPA proposes stronger air quality standards to fight pollution
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed new air quality standards to fight dangerous "fine particle" contamination that has been linked to serious health problems like asthma and heart attacks.
Biden administration hits Iranian drone execs with sanctions
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Biden administration hits Iranian drone execs with sanctions
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday hit executives and board members of the Iranian company that has built military drones used by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine with sanctions.
Illinois passes large-capacity, assault-style weapons ban
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Illinois passes large-capacity, assault-style weapons ban
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Illinois House of Representatives passed a bill early Friday that would ban high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines.
At $3.28, U.S. retail gas prices are on the rise
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At $3.28, U.S. retail gas prices are on the rise
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A dip in activity at the nation's refinery may in part be to blame for the increase in prices at the pump.
McCarthy on track to lose 12th speaker vote
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McCarthy on track to lose 12th speaker vote
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is voting for a 12th time on Friday as it attempts to elect a speaker of the House.
Biden pleased that private employers added 223,000 jobs in December
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden pleased that private employers added 223,000 jobs in December
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- More work is needed, but we're moving in the right direction, U.S. President Joe Biden said of the latest snapshot of hiring.
Biden to honor 12 officers, election officials with medals for Jan. 6 anniversary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to honor 12 officers, election officials with medals for Jan. 6 anniversary
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will present a dozen Presidential Citizens Medals Friday during a special White House ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Sicknick's partner files lawsuit against Trump, 2 others in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sicknick's partner files lawsuit against Trump, 2 others in Jan. 6 attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The partner of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riots in Washington, D.C., filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and others.
Federal judge says West Virginia's transgender sport ban is constitutional
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge says West Virginia's transgender sport ban is constitutional
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge said Thursday that West Virginia can restrict transgender girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.
Police: Shots fired at homes of 3 Albuquerque politicians
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police: Shots fired at homes of 3 Albuquerque politicians
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico are probing a series of shootings at the homes of at least three elected officials and others that may also be tied to local politicians.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
Former Arkansas judge arrested
Former Arkansas judge arrested
DNA, phone records and witnesses led to Idaho killing suspect arrest
DNA, phone records and witnesses led to Idaho killing suspect arrest
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement