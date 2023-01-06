Trending
Biden to honor 12 officers, election officials with medals for Jan. 6 anniversary

Honorees include police officers who protected Congress and local officials who resisted pressure to overturn the 2020 election

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden will present a dozen Presidential Citizens Medals Friday during a special White House ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
President Joe Biden will present a dozen Presidential Citizens Medals Friday during a special White House ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by presenting one of the nation's highest civilian honors to the officers who fought to protect Congress and local election officials who defied extreme pressure to overturn the results of the 2020 ballot.

Biden will present the Presidential Citizens Medals Friday during a special White House ceremony. The honor is bestowed to those who "performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens," White House officials told NBC News, CNN and The New York Times.

The ceremony comes two years after a violent mob stormed Congress in an effort to disrupt certification of Biden's 2020 election win, believing the uprising would somehow result in a second term for then-President Donald Trump, who lost the electoral vote but falsely claimed to his followers that the process was rigged.

Today, Biden will give a speech at the event before honoring the group, which includes seven police officers who protected Congress during the riot, including Brian Sicknick, who died of a stroke a day after trying to fend off Trump's most radical supporters.

Also on the list of honorees is Jocelyn Benson, the Democratic secretary of state in Michigan who presided over a lengthy vote count in Detroit; and Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, election workers in Fulton County, Ga., who were falsely accused by Trump of vote tampering.

This year's recipients also include several notable Republicans -- among them, former Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers; and Al Schmidt, a Pennsylvania city commissioner whose insistence on counting all absentee ballots all but sealed Trump's defeat in the crucial battleground.

Several of the day's medal recipients previously testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, which has since recommended that the Justice Department bring four criminal charges against the former president -- including obstruction of an official proceeding of the U.S. government; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make false statements; and to "incite," "assist" or "aid or comfort" an insurrection.

Since taking office, Biden has warned the attack was a sign of rising extremism in America which poses a serious threat to democracy.

"For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol," the president said during a speech last year on the first anniversary of the attacks. "I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation. And I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of our democracy."

Others receiving the medal are Harry Dunn, a Capitol Police officer who also faced down the rioters on Jan. 6; Caroline Edwards, who was the first officer injured during the melee; and former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, who has since become one of the most vocal advocates for victims of the attack.

There's also Aquilino Gonell, a Capitol Police sergeant who was injured that day; Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who strategically led the mob along a flight of stairs and away from the Senate chamber during the attack.

Daniel Hodges, a Washington police officer who was injured in the attack. According to the White House, Jan. 6 was his first time in the Capitol.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. House members held a moment of silence on the chamber floor in honor of those who were injured or killed in the attack.

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final public hearing to discuss the findings of an 18-month investigation on December 19, 2022. Pool photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

