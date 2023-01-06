Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2023 / 12:51 PM

Biden administration hits Iranian drone execs with sanctions

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian firefighters conduct extinguishing work after Russia's drone attacks in Kyiv on December 19, 2022. The United States sanctioned drone executives from Iran, which is blamed for providing Russia with drones to attack Ukraine. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI
Ukrainian firefighters conduct extinguishing work after Russia's drone attacks in Kyiv on December 19, 2022. The United States sanctioned drone executives from Iran, which is blamed for providing Russia with drones to attack Ukraine. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday hit executives and board members of the Iranian company that has built military drones used by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine with sanctions.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said it is targeting six executives and board members of Qods Aviation Industries with the sanctions, calling it a key Iranian defense manufacturer responsible for designing and producing the drones.

Advertisement

The drones have been effective in helping Russia carry out attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure around the country, which has forced many residents to go without electrical power and heat during the winter months as the Russian invasion closes in on one year.

"We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deny Putin the weapons that he is using to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in a statement.

RELATED Putin blames West for Ukraine war in New Year's address to nation

"The Kremlin's reliance on suppliers of last resort like Iran shows their desperation in the face of brave Ukrainian resistance and the success of our global coalition in disrupting Russian military supply chains and denying them the inputs they need to replace weapons lost on the battlefield."

Advertisement

The assets office said it was also updating QAI's entry on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List to include its new alias, Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries.

It is also designating the director of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization, the key organization responsible for overseeing Iran's ballistic missile programs, for sanctions.

RELATED Russia temporarily bans exports of oil to U.S., other Western nations

"Today's action is pursuant to E.O. 13382 and follows our designations in September and November of individuals and entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian Shahed- and Mohajer-series UAVs, which Moscow continues to use in its brutal attacks against Ukraine, including its critical infrastructure," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said Iran has helped Russia fuel its invasion with the use of drones in violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"Iran has now become Russia's top military backer," Blinken said. "Iran must cease its support for Russia's unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity."

RELATED U.S. believes North Korea delivered missiles, rockets to Russia's Wagner Group

Latest Headlines

EPA proposes stronger air quality standards to fight pollution
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
EPA proposes stronger air quality standards to fight pollution
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed new air quality standards to fight dangerous "fine particle" contamination that has been linked to serious health problems like asthma and heart attacks.
Illinois passes large-capacity, assault-style weapons ban
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Illinois passes large-capacity, assault-style weapons ban
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Illinois House of Representatives passed a bill early Friday that would ban high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines.
At $3.28, U.S. retail gas prices are on the rise
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At $3.28, U.S. retail gas prices are on the rise
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A dip in activity at the nation's refinery may in part be to blame for the increase in prices at the pump.
McCarthy on track to lose 12th speaker vote
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McCarthy on track to lose 12th speaker vote
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is voting for a 12th time on Friday as it attempts to elect a speaker of the House.
Biden pleased that private employers added 223,000 jobs in December
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden pleased that private employers added 223,000 jobs in December
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- More work is needed, but we're moving in the right direction, U.S. President Joe Biden said of the latest snapshot of hiring.
Biden to honor 12 officers, election officials with medals for Jan. 6 anniversary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to honor 12 officers, election officials with medals for Jan. 6 anniversary
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will present a dozen Presidential Citizens Medals Friday during a special White House ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Sicknick's partner files lawsuit against Trump, 2 others in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sicknick's partner files lawsuit against Trump, 2 others in Jan. 6 attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The partner of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riots in Washington, D.C., filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and others.
Federal judge says West Virginia's transgender sport ban is constitutional
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge says West Virginia's transgender sport ban is constitutional
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge said Thursday that West Virginia can restrict transgender girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.
Police: Shots fired at homes of 3 Albuquerque politicians
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police: Shots fired at homes of 3 Albuquerque politicians
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico are probing a series of shootings at the homes of at least three elected officials and others that may also be tied to local politicians.
Idaho Supreme Court upholds state's controversial abortion laws
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Idaho Supreme Court upholds state's controversial abortion laws
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Idaho Supreme Court dismissed a series of lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood against the state's abortion bans, ruling that Idaho's constitution does not guarantee protection for the medical procedure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
Former Arkansas judge arrested
Former Arkansas judge arrested
DNA, phone records and witnesses led to Idaho killing suspect arrest
DNA, phone records and witnesses led to Idaho killing suspect arrest
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement