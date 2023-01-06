1 staff member injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One person was shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Friday.

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman with Newport News Public Schools, said a school staff member was hurt in the shooting, according to 13NewsNow. Newport News police said that the staff member was taken to the hospital.

Police Chief Steve Drew said one person was in police custody. He wouldn't say what happened, but said the most important thing after the fact was getting counselors in touch with students -- making sure they were safe and could process what happened.

The shooting was reportedly done by a student. The school was put on lockdown around 2 p.m. until 3:20 p.m.

Newport News Public Schools said in a Facebook post that the reunification site is taking place at the gym door. Parents and guardians must present a picture ID to pick up their child.

"The number one priority for me is to check on our victim at the hospital and get all these students back with their families," Drew said.