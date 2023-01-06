Trending
Jan. 6, 2023

Mercedes recalls 324,000 vehicles over water leak

By Matt Bernardini
Mercedes announced Friday that it was recalling 324,000 vehicles due to a water intrusion effect. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Mercedes announced Friday that it was recalling 324,000 vehicles due to a water intrusion effect. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Mercedes-Benz announced a recall on Friday of 324,000 vehicles due to a water-infusion defect that could cause the cars to stall out.

The recall concerns Mercedes ML and GLE sport-utility vehicles for model years 2012-2020.

Mercedes said it has been investigating the issue since 2018. The design flaw can cause water to build up in a vehicles's spare wheel well, which can set off a device that causes the engine to shut down.

"Consequently, the fuel supply to the engine could be interrupted, which would lead to a loss of propulsion without warning," the recall notice said. "In such circumstances, the risk of a crash could be increased."

The German automaker said drivers may first become aware of the issue due to a damp carpet in the rear of the vehicle; the sound of water sloshing around in the spare tire wheel well; or the illumination of the check-engine light.

Dealers have already been notified and owners will be notified Feb. 21, 2023.

