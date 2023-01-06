Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2023 / 4:29 AM

Idaho Supreme Court upholds state's controversial abortion laws

By Darryl Coote
The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the state's abortion bans as constitutional. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/066e5c280800f6c07d84d59376f30240/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the state's abortion bans as constitutional. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Idaho Supreme Court dismissed a series of lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood against the state's abortion bans, ruling that Idaho's constitution does not guarantee protection for the medical procedure.

The state's high court ruled 3-2 Thursday to dismiss the challenges to three abortion laws passed by the state legislature since 2020, stating each is constitutional as the state's founding document "does not contain an explicit right to abortion."

Advertisement

The lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood and abortion provider Dr. Caitlin Gustafson challenged the constitutionality of three laws that criminalize abortion.

The first was passed in 2020 with eyes on the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that provided federal protection for abortion.

RELATED Medical, surgical abortions are safe, effective, study shows

The near-total abortion ban was trigged in June when the high court ruling was overturned and went into effect in August making it a felony to perform or assist with an abortion in the state.

Advertisement

The second law passed in 2021, making it a felony to perform an abortion if fetal cardiac activity is present, but exempts abortions performed for medical emergencies and pregnancies the result of rape or incest.

The third law challenged was passed last year to amend the Fetal Heartbeat Act to allow potential fathers, grandparents, siblings and other relatives of the aborted fetus to sue for a minimum of $20,000 in damages.

RELATED South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional

The petitioners had argued that provisions of the state's Constitution implicitly enshrined the right to abortion, but the court in its ruling disagreed, stating, "We cannot read a fundamental right to abortion into the text of the Idaho Constitution."

The court said that for abortion to be a protected right it needs to be "deeply rooted" in the traditions and history of the state and that the framers had intended for it to be protected under the Inalienable Rights Clause.

But when abortion as a right under Idaho's Constitution is examined through this lens, it is found to be lacking, the court said.

RELATED More women seek permanent contraception after Supreme Court abortion decision

"There simply is no support for a conclusion that a right to abortion was 'deeply rooted' at the time the Inalienable Rights Clause was adopted," the court ruled. "To the contrary, the relevant history and traditions of Idaho show abortion was viewed as an immoral act and treated as a crime.

Advertisement

"Thus, we cannot conclude the framers and adopters of the Inalienable Rights Clause intended to implicitly protect abortion as a fundamental right."

The court continued that if the public is dissatisfied with these laws, they can respond by electing new representatives.

"If the people of Idaho are dissatisfied with the policy choices the legislature has made or wish to enshrine a fundamental right to abortion in the Idaho Constitution, they can make these choices for themselves through the ballot box," the court said.

Idaho passed the controversial abortion bans as Republican-led states sought to restrict or outright outlaw the medical practice at their local legislatures, attracting a slew of legal challenges.

Planned Parenthood has been at the forefront of many of these fights. Rebecca Gibron, chief executive of Planned Parenthood Northwest, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, said since Idaho's ban went into effect in August, residents have been forced to leave state to find access to healthcare.

"This is a dark day for the state of Idaho, but our fight is far from over," Gibron said in a statement Thursday. "Planned Parenthood will never back down. We will keep fighting with everything we've got to restore Idahoan's right to control our bodies and our lives."

Advertisement

The Idaho Democratic Party also rebuked the ruling, and accused their Republican counterparts of putting policy above the lives of those they serve.

"Patients, not judges or politicians, should make their own personal decisions when it comes to medical care," Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea said in a statement. "Idaho's extreme abortion ban, passed by the Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Gov. [Brad] Little, endangers the lives of pregnant idahoans and undermines the duty hospitals have to treat and stabilize sick patients."

The Idaho Family Policy Center, a conservative Christian anti-abortion organization that drafted the so-called heartbeat law, said Thursday's ruling settles the debate over whether its ban is constitutional once and for all.

"The pro-life movement has worked toward this day for decades with sweat, tears and sacrifice," the center's president, Blaine Conzatti, said in a statement. "It is a great day for precious pre-born babies in Idaho."

Latest Headlines

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began erupting Thursday, nearly a month after volcanic activity on the mountain had ceased, officials said.
U.S., Germany to supply Ukraine with armored combat vehicles
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S., Germany to supply Ukraine with armored combat vehicles
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Thursday to send Ukraine armored combat fighting vehicles, a day after France said it would arm Kyiv with light tanks in its war against Russia.
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Eight family members, including five children, were found shot to death inside a rural Utah home on Wednesday while authorities said the community is safe and that no suspects were at large.
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for a third straight day without electing a House speaker Thursday night after Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost his 11th consecutive vote for the position.
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Investigators in Georgia are yet to identify the body of a woman found dismembered in a wooded area more than a month ago.
South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- South Carolina's Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, which would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, is unconstitutional according to the state's Supreme Court.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Arkansas judge arrested
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
FTC mulling plan to boost job mobility
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FTC mulling plan to boost job mobility
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission is mulling a ban on non-compete clauses, giving employees more flexibility when changing jobs or starting their own business.
Bed Bath & Beyond admits bankruptcy an option amid financial struggles
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bed Bath & Beyond admits bankruptcy an option amid financial struggles
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Household retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, continued financial struggles may force it into bankruptcy.
Uber, Lyft drivers strike in New York City over blocked raises
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Uber, Lyft drivers strike in New York City over blocked raises
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Uber drivers in New York City staged a one-day strike Thursday, protesting the company's lawsuit aimed at blocking new regulations that would ensure them a raise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
Russia declares two-day cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas
Russia declares two-day cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement