Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2023 / 9:55 AM

Sicknick's partner files lawsuit against Trump, 2 others in Jan. 6 attack

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Sandra Garza (R) filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and two others this week over the death of her partner Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Sandra Garza (R) filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and two others this week over the death of her partner Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The partner of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in Washington, D.C., filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and others.

Sandra Garza accuses Trump, along with Jan. 6 protesters Julian Khater and George Tanios. Khater and Tanios had been charged with carrying out the assault on Sicknick with chemical spray.

Advertisement

"The horrific events of January 6, 2021, including Officer Sicknick's tragic, wrongful death, were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants' unlawful actions," the suit said.

The civil suit seeks $10 million in damages from each defendant.

RELATED Man who allegedly used bike rack to trip officer during Capitol riot pleads guilty

Sicknick, 42, died a day after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Washington's chief medical examiner ruled in April 2021 that he died of natural causes after having suffered two strokes.

Garza's lawsuit alleges Trump incited the riots by making false claims about the results of the 2020 election and cites a tweet Trump sent ahead of the riots calling for his supporters to show up to the Capitol on Jan. 6, which read "Be there, will be wild!"

Advertisement

"Defendant Trump intentionally riled up the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the U.S. capitol and attack those who opposed them," the suit states.

RELATED Here's what is in House committee's full Jan. 6 report

A Trump spokesperson told ABC News that the former president "clearly and unequivocally stated that Americans should 'peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard."

"President Trump is immune from frivolous attacks and will continue to be fully focused on his mission to Make America Great Again," the spokesperson said.

Khater pleaded guilty criminally to assaulting police with a dangerous weapon and Tanios pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in that building in relation to the incident. They have yet to be sentenced.

RELATED House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack releases dozens of interview transcripts

An FBI agent said in court documents that Khater and Tanios were "working in concert and had a plan to use the toxic spray against law enforcement." The agent also said that Khater appeared to time his deployment of chemical substances to coincide with other rioters' efforts to forcibly remove the bike rack barriers.

Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick honored at Rotunda

The hearse carrying the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick moves through two rows of saluting Capitol Police officers after his funeral service Wednesday, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Federal judge says West Virginia's transgender sport ban is constitutional
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge says West Virginia's transgender sport ban is constitutional
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge said Thursday that West Virginia can restrict transgender girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.
Police: Shots fired at homes of 3 Albuquerque politicians
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: Shots fired at homes of 3 Albuquerque politicians
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico are probing a series of shootings at the homes of at least three elected officials and others that may also be tied to local politicians.
Idaho Supreme Court upholds state's controversial abortion laws
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Idaho Supreme Court upholds state's controversial abortion laws
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Idaho Supreme Court dismissed a series of lawsuits filed by Planned Parenthood against the state's abortion bans, ruling that Idaho's constitution does not guarantee protection for the medical procedure.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began erupting Thursday, nearly a month after volcanic activity on the mountain had ceased, officials said.
U.S., Germany to supply Ukraine with armored combat vehicles
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S., Germany to supply Ukraine with armored combat vehicles
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Thursday to send Ukraine armored combat fighting vehicles, a day after France said it would arm Kyiv with light tanks in its war against Russia.
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Eight family members, including five children, were found shot to death inside a rural Utah home on Wednesday while authorities said the community is safe and that no suspects were at large.
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for a third straight day without electing a House speaker Thursday night after Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost his 11th consecutive vote for the position.
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Investigators ask for public's help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Investigators in Georgia are yet to identify the body of a woman found dismembered in a wooded area more than a month ago.
South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- South Carolina's Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, which would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, is unconstitutional according to the state's Supreme Court.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Former Arkansas judge arrested
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
Gunmen besiege Mexican city after arrest of El Chapo's son
Former Arkansas judge arrested
Former Arkansas judge arrested
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
House adjourns with no speaker elected; McCarthy loses 11th vote
Russia declares two-day cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas
Russia declares two-day cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement