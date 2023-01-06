Police: Shots fired at homes of 3 Albuquerque politicians

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico are probing a series of shootings at the homes of at least three elected officials and the workplaces of other local politicians.
In a news conference Thursday, Albuquerque police said the New Mexico State Police and the FBI have joined in the investigations but no charges have been filed and no suspects have been named. All the victims have been identified as being connected to the Democratic Party.
Police said on Dec. 4, suspects fired eight rounds at the Albuquerque home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. That was followed by more than a dozen shots fired at the home of former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley in the north valley on Dec. 11.
On Jan. 3 eight shots were fired at the home of State Senator Linda Lopez in southwest Albuquerque.