Police: Shots fired at homes of 3 Albuquerque politicians

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Police Chief Harold Medina take part in a news conference Thursday on the shooting at the homes of politicians. Photo courtesy of KOB-TV

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico are probing a series of shootings at the homes of at least three elected officials and the workplaces of other local politicians. In a news conference Thursday, Albuquerque police said the New Mexico State Police and the FBI have joined in the investigations but no charges have been filed and no suspects have been named. All the victims have been identified as being connected to the Democratic Party. Advertisement Police said on Dec. 4, suspects fired eight rounds at the Albuquerque home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. That was followed by more than a dozen shots fired at the home of former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley in the north valley on Dec. 11. On Jan. 3 eight shots were fired at the home of State Senator Linda Lopez in southwest Albuquerque. RELATED Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah

"They will work this nonstop," Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said on Thursday as police continued their work in seeing if there is a connection between the shootings.

Moe Maestas, newly-appointed state senator and former representative, said shots had been fired outside his office Thursday morning while police are taking a fresh look at a Dec. 10 shooting at the former campaign office of now Attorney General Raul Torrez.

Advertisement

"We are concerned, of course, that these could be connected, and that these could be targeted," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.

Barboa, who has lived in the same home most of her life, said the shootings have shaken her.

"I couldn't help but think of I had just been playing right here with my granddaughter and my daughter was here, and we were getting ready for Christmas, and just how terrifying that is," Barboa said. "Unfortunately, it's what too many of our Bernalillo County residents go through all the time."

RELATED Frank James pleads guilty to Brooklyn subway shooting