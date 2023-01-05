U.S. Treasury freezes assets of ISIS financiers

1/2

The U.S. Treasury Department and Turkish government announced sanctions against key Islamic State operatives responsible for finances and recruitment on Thursday. File Photo by Steve Allen/UPI/Shutterstock

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and Turkish government announced sanctions against key ISIS operatives responsible for finances and recruitment on Thursday. Four individuals and two entities are blocked from making certain transactions, including transactions to the United States, unless authorized by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. This includes any businesses owned or operated by the sanctioned parties. Advertisement

"Today's action reaffirms Treasury's commitment to degrade ISIS's ability to operate globally," said Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

"These designations and accompanying asset freezes are a result of close coordination and collaboration with our Turkish partners to target ISIS activity in the region."

Among those sanctioned is Brukan al-Khatuni, ISIS's head of foreign financing who plays a lead role in financing and recruiting in Turkey, where he lives illegally. Al-Khatuni has overseen the transfer of millions of dollars and sent money to ISIS agents who were detained.

One ISIS agent al-Khatuni had sent funds to, Yasir 'Ali Ahmad Nuwayran al-Farraji, confessed to planning attacks in Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq.

Al-Khatuni's sons Muhammad Abd Al Hamid and Umar Abd Al Hamid worked as part of his network, facilitating a money transfer of $500,000 through a money service called Wadi Alrrafidayn.

Another business founded by al-Khatuni, Sham Express, led by Lu'ay Jasim, is sanctioned for its role in transferring funds between Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

"As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities above, and of entities that are owned or controlled in the United States or by U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC," the U.S. State Department said in a press release.

The Treasury Department carried out these sanctions in coordination with the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance and the Ministry of Interior.