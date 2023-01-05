'Messy' fight over McCarthy's House bid stops the political machine

1/5

Leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives convene for yet another day to vote on who becomes its next speaker. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., considered the presumptive leader, has faced opposition from right-wing members within his own party, bringing U.S. politics to a standstill. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. political machinery remained at a standstill Thursday as lawmakers on the Republican side of the aisle remained at loggerheads over who will be the next speaker of the House of Representatives. House leaders are entering yet another day of a contentious vote as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., faces a revolt among some of the more right-wing members of the Republican Party that threw a wrench in what would normally be something of a ceremonial vote. Advertisement

The deadlock leaves much of the U.S. political machinery at a standstill. None of the newly-minted congressional leaders, for example, can get sworn in until someone ascends to the role of speaker.

Returning lawmakers also have not had their security clearances renewed and can't receive private briefings from the military and intelligence agencies.

"If there's a real emergency we couldn't respond," Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said. "Either the Republicans don't understand that, or they do understand that and they don't care. I don't know which is worse, but it is a profound danger to the country as long as it lasts."

Without a speaker, the House also can't carry out oversight of the federal government or other entities or call witnesses before committees.

Because the U.S. Constitution does not spell out what role the speaker plays in an official capacity, the role has largely been shaped by customs and tradition. The speaker, for example, doesn't even need to be an incumbent member of the House, but the speaker is next in line after the U.S. vice president to lead the nation in the event of a circumstance that would prevent the Commander in Chief from carrying out his or her duties.

This is the first time, meanwhile, in more than 100 years that a speaker wasn't appointed on the first try.

Speaking Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he was frustrated that the United States, a world leader in democratic governance, can't govern.

"You know, to have a Congress that can't function is just embarrassing," he said.

"We've had a lot of trouble with the attacks on our institutions already and that's what worries me more than anything else."

Apart from the inability to govern, the Republican Party looks further divided as, without a speaker, there is no person to relay the party's agenda and explain the various legislative actions that take place on the floor.

This, in turn, could be seen as fractures emerging in a party divided over its future direction after candidates loyal to former President Donald Trump suffered heavy losses in the November midterms.

There remain, however, a group of 20 holdouts including Trump loyalists, that refuse to lend their vote to McCarthy.

Following Wednesday's vote, McCarthy gathered his allies and some of his opponents and reached an agreement that the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with McCarthy, would not spend money backing candidates in open-seat Republican primaries in safe Republican districts while the Club For Growth, would shift its stance and back McCarthy for speaker.

McCarthy also reinforced his commitment to several concessions he agreed to Sunday in a proposed House rules package, including changes to how the speaker could be removed.

The concession allows any five Republicans to call for the speaker's removal at any time, rather than a threshold of more than half of the House GOP conference that Republicans adopted in an internal rule in November.

McCarthy further addressed a request from the far-right wing to have more representation on committees.

Following the sixth vote on Wednesday night the House voted 216-214 in favor of adjourning until Thursday afternoon. The vote was split mostly along party lines with Republicans wanting to call it a night, and Democrats voting to stay for the crucial vote.

He started the week upbeat, saying he expected the nod as early as Monday.

McCarthy failed to gain the support of more than 201 House members in any of the votes cast Wednesday while Democratic nominee Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York received 212 votes in each round and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., received 20 votes from McCarthy's detractors in the two votes.

Both Donalds and Jeffries would be the first Black speaker in U.S. history if elected. Others, such as former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, put themselves forward as an alternate.

We'll find out Thursday if lawmakers can overcome their differences, though U.S. politics are looking increasingly messy. That, however, may be part of what makes U.S. politics unique, according to Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc.

"It looks messy," he said as he nominated McCarthy for the fourth vote on Wednesday. "But democracy is messy."