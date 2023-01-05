Trending
Jan. 5, 2023 / 5:49 PM

Uber, Lyft drivers strike in New York City over blocked raises

By Simon Druker
New York Taxi Workers Alliance Uber drivers hold rally outside the rideshare app's corporate headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday as part of a 24-hour strike in response to the company legal efforts to block pay raises. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fb3aa22099694c0a7cc63fad87f775ac/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Uber drivers in New York City staged a one-day strike Thursday, protesting the company's lawsuit aimed at blocking new regulations that would ensure them a raise.

Drivers rallied together outside the company's offices in Manhattan, holding signs encouraging people to support them.

The strike was set to end at midnight EST.

A pay hike implemented by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission was due to take effect Dec. 19, leading to a similar work stoppage. That 24-hour strike temporarily blocked the Brooklyn Bridge.

Uber sued to block the increase, which the company said would cost it an additional $23 million per month. A Manhattan judge then temporarily suspended the raise.

In the lawsuit, the rideshare company called the new regulations "arbitrary and capricious."

The Taxi and Limousine Commission, a municipal agency, says it plans to appeal the court ruling.

Drivers for both Uber and Lyft would earn just over 7% more per minute and 24% more per mile under the new regulations.

"Drivers make Uber, Uber doesn't make drivers," the New York Taxi Workers Association, the union representing the drivers, said on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

If passed and implemented, the new regulations would amount to approximately a $1,000 monthly raise for a typical rideshare driver, according to the NYTWA.

"If our pay doesn't go up, how are we supposed to survive?" Uber driver Samassa Tidiane told ABC News.

"Uber doesn't give us one penny. They treat us like garbage."

