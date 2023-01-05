Missing rapper Theophilus London found safe, family and friends announce

1/3

Rapper Theophilus London was reported missing back in December but has since been found safe, according to friends and family members. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated rapper Theophilus London has been found and is "safe and well," according to family members who reported him missing in late December because they had not seen or heard from him since last summer. London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, took to Instagram Wednesday night to say London had been found, but the Los Angeles Police Department, which was assisting in the search for the rapper, could not immediately confirm the report. Advertisement

But after months of uncertainty, family members assured fans that everything was okay.

"We have found Theo. He is safe and well," Noel wrote on Instragram. "At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

Others who work closely with London in the entertainment industry also confirmed that the rapper was "safe with family."

The 35-year-old entertainer and budding fashion designer from Trinidad, whose collaborations with Kanye West, also known as Ye, won him critical acclaim in 2016, was last seen in Los Angeles last July, family members said.

There was no immediate indication of how or why London went off the radar for nearly six months only to resurface this week.

No other details were provided about where he has been.

In late December, London's family filed a missing person's report with the LAPD and released a public statement -- with London's father making a desperate plea for his son to reach out and let loved ones know whether he was all right.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son," the statement read.

The family's statement included a full description of London's height, weight and other features. Another week would pass with no word from the artist before Wednesday night's announcement on Instagram finally brought a sense of closure to the unsettling episode.

London established himself in rap music back in 2011 with the release of his debut album "Timez Are Weird These Days," which was nominated for Best Push Act at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards.

He followed that album with the release of "Vibes" in 2014.

But it wasn't until his work on Ye's hit song "All Day" that he catapulted to worldwide fame, earning a No. 15 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015 and, more notably, a nomination for best rap song at the 2016 Grammys.

London has collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Travis Scott, Big Boi, Tame Impala and Azealia Banks.

His most recent album "Bebey" was released in 2020.