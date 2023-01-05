Trending
Jan. 5, 2023 / 3:30 PM

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow won't run for re-election in 2024

By Patrick Hilsman
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced Thursday she would not seek re-election and will leave office in 2025. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d271a9a2b631e85176f477755a2e8f85/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Setting the political stage for the battleground state of Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Thursday she won't run for office again in 2024.

"Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate," Stabenow said in a statement. "I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on Jan. 3, 2025."

While Michigan has traditionally been considered a swing state, Democrats made a strong showing during the 2022 midterm elections, gaining full control of the state Legislature for the first time in decades.

While the 2022 midterms were a success for Michigan's state-level Democrats, the party will have to defend hotly contested Senate seats at the national level in 2024.

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania announced he has cancer but still plans to run for office in 2024.

Casye said in a statement he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December.

"While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," he said.

He said he expects to make a full recovery and will continue his duties in the Senate.

"I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead."

