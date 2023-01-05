Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2023 / 3:42 PM

DNA, phone records and witnesses led to Idaho killing suspect arrest

By Joe Fisher
The chilling details of Bryan Kohberger’s activities on the night four University of Idaho students were stabbed and killed were revealed in a police affidavit on Thursday. Photo via Monroe County Correctional Facility/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/23c3f9e4efcd81517a8356dd7b81d3a3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The chilling details of Bryan Kohberger’s activities on the night four University of Idaho students were stabbed and killed were revealed in a police affidavit on Thursday. Photo via Monroe County Correctional Facility/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The chilling details of Bryan Kohberger's activities on the night four University of Idaho students were stabbed and killed were revealed in a police affidavit on Thursday.

Investigators used cellphone data to place Kohberger in the area of the killings, DNA evidence to identify him and eyewitness accounts to determine how the killings may have played out.

Advertisement

Moscow, Idaho, Police Cpl. Brett Payne said that the killings took place on the second and third floors of the residence where Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernoldle, 20, lived.

The bodies of Kernoldle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found in Kernoldle's room on the second floor of the off-campus home. Mogen and Goncalves were found together in Goncalves' room.

RELATED Bryan Kohberger returns to Idaho to face four murder charges

Two roommates of the victims, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were also in the home at the time. Both were on the first floor where their rooms are.

Advertisement

On the night of the November killing, Kernoldle and Chapin attended an event at a fraternity house, according to Funke. They are believed to have returned to the home on King Road by 2 a.m. Meanwhile Mogen and Goncalves were at the Corner Club, a local bar on North Main St. At about 1:30 a.m., they stopped for food at a food truck before going home.

Mortenson and Funke said all of the victims were home and in their bedrooms by 4 a.m.

RELATED Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition

Shortly after 4 a.m. Kernoldle was using TikTok, according to phone data. At around that time, Moretenson said she believed she heard someone say "there's someone here." She looked out her bedroom door and did not see anything. A few moments later she looked again when she thought she heard someone crying, then a male voice saying ""it's OK, I'm going to help you," or something similar.

A surveillance camera from a nearby residence picked up audio described as a "whimper" followed by a "loud thud" at about 4:17 a.m.

A short time later, Mortenson saw the suspect, described as a figure dressed in black with bushy eyebrows, walking past her as she stood in her doorway in a "frozen shock phase."

Advertisement

A Hyundai Elantra believed to be owned by Kohberger was seen on multiple cameras in the area around the time of the killings, including footage of it speeding away from the area at about 4:25 a.m.

A Ka-Bar brand leather knife sheath with a U.S. Marine Corps insignia was found on the scene, along with a latent shoe print of a "Vans type shoe."

Kohberger, a PhD student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University, holds undergraduate degrees in psychology and cloud-based forensics. He had applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department in Washington and written an essay about his desire to assist law enforcement in collecting and analyzing data.

The suspect posted a survey on Reddit, asking users to share information about how to "understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision making when committing a crime."

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains on Friday. He drove home for the holidays with his father, arriving in Pennsylvania on Dec. 17.

Read More

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition and return to Idaho

Latest Headlines

McCarthy set to lose ninth speaker vote with legislative action at standstill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
McCarthy set to lose ninth speaker vote with legislative action at standstill
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Thursday appeared on track to lose for the ninth time the vote for speaker of the House.
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Eight family members, including five children, were found shot to death inside a rural Utah home on Wednesday while authorities said the community is safe and that no suspects were at large.
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow won't run for re-election in 2024
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow won't run for re-election in 2024
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not seek re-election and will leave office in 2025, the Democratic lawmaker announced Thursday.
U.S. Treasury freezes assets of ISIS financiers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Treasury freezes assets of ISIS financiers
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and Turkish government announced sanctions against key ISIS operatives responsible for finances and recruitment on Thursday.
Biden to expand migrant program at southern border, continue to use Title 42
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to expand migrant program at southern border, continue to use Title 42
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments Thursday morning on border security and enforcement from the White House.
First lady Jill Biden to have lesion removed from face
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden to have lesion removed from face
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will have a lesion removed from her face at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center next Wednesday.
ADP: Private sector added 235,000 jobs in December
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: Private sector added 235,000 jobs in December
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Construction, leisure and hospitality saw the largest increase in new hires last month, according to private payroll processor ADP.
Lawsuit: Muslim prayer rights denied in Wisconsin jail
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lawsuit: Muslim prayer rights denied in Wisconsin jail
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Muslim man's lawsuit alleges his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to say his prayers inside a cell next to a toilet in a Wisconsin jail.
Biden admin says debt cancellation plan 'comfortably' in its authority
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden admin says debt cancellation plan 'comfortably' in its authority
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on late Wednesday said it is "comfortably" within its authority implement its student debt cancellation program.
Missing rapper Theophilus London found safe, family and friends announce
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Missing rapper Theophilus London found safe, family and friends announce
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated rapper Theophilus London has been found and is "safe and well," according to family members who reported him missing in late December because they had not seen or heard from him since last summer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
Russia declares two-day cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas
Russia declares two-day cease-fire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement