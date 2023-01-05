Hillary Clinton to teach global affairs issues at Columbia University

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, the university announced Thursday.
"I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as first lady of the United States," Columbia president Lee C. Bollinger said in a press release Thursday. "Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University's missions of research and teaching."