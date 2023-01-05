Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2023 / 5:23 PM

Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams

By Joe Fisher
Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was identified Thursday as one of two victims in a fatal car crash. Photo courtesy of Connecticut Democrats/Twitter
Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was identified Thursday as one of two victims in a fatal car crash. Photo courtesy of Connecticut Democrats/Twitter

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was identified Thursday as one of two victims in a fatal, wrong-way car crash.

The 39-year-old lawmaker was sworn in for his third term in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. He was on his way home from the Governor's Ball early Thursday morning when he was involved in a head-on collision on Connecticut Route 9. He and the driver of the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was going north on the southbound side of the road.

"Rep Quentin Williams was the model of a public servant and his tragic death has us all in mourning," the Connecticut Democrats' Twitter account said.

RELATED Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow won't run for re-election in 2024

"Q was a dear friend to so many in government and his community. His smile lit up a room, and he was admired and respected by all."

The accident occurred about about 12:30 a.m. First responders said Williams' vehicle was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Williams, formerly known as Quentin Phipps, was a Democrat who served Middletown. He took on his mother's last name, Williams, last year to honor his mother.

RELATED U.S. needs big ideas on oversight, national security, divided populace

He was named House chairman of the Labor and Public Employees Committee. Colleagues said he was likely to receive many assignments as a lawmaker considered to have a bright future.

"He was driven by policies, but he knew that, to get those policies achieved, he had to work with people," said House speaker Matt Ritter in an interview with the Hartford Courant.

"He was just beginning to come into his own as a really prominent leader in our caucus, and the new assignment reflected that.''

