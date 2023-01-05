Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2023 / 7:06 PM

Bed Bath & Beyond admits bankruptcy an option amid financial struggles

By Simon Druker
1/2
Household retail giant Bed Bath &amp; Beyond said Thursday, continued financial struggles may force it into bankruptcy. File Photo by<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bed_Bath_%26_Beyond_(12892705843).jpg" target="_blank"> Mike Mozart</a>/<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0" target="_blank">Wikimedia Commons</a>
Household retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, continued financial struggles may force it into bankruptcy. File Photo by Mike Mozart/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Household retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, continued financial struggles may force it into bankruptcy.

In a statement issued ahead of market open, the New Jersey-based company outlined the reasons causing it to scuffle financially, including lower customer traffic and reduced levels of inventory availability.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old company said its third-quarter balance sheet showed net sales dipped by $619 million over the previous year.

The company anticipates a net loss of approximately $385.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, including impairment charges of approximately $100.0 million, compared to a Net Loss of $276.4 million in the year ago period.

RELATED Many workers say they are underpaid, survey finds

It also filed notice of late filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its quarterly report, citing a need for additional time to complete quarter-end close procedures.

Executives are now exploring all options and not ruling anything out at this point.

"The company has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern," Bed Bath & Beyond said in the statement.

RELATED Gasoline prices increasing to start the new year

Analysts say the company is also struggling to keep pace with online retailers.

The company's shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market Composite fell sharply on the news. Shares declined 0.72 points or 29.88% to settle at $1.69 by the end of the trading day, marking their lowest point since 1993.

Advertisement

"The company continues to consider all strategic alternatives including restructuring or refinancing its debt, seeking additional debt or equity capital, reducing or delaying the company's business activities and strategic initiatives, or selling assets, other strategic transactions and/or other measures, including obtaining relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code," the company said towards the bottom of its statement.

RELATED ADP: Private sector added 235,000 jobs in December

"These measures may not be successful."

Latest Headlines

Uber, Lyft drivers strike in New York City over blocked raises
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Uber, Lyft drivers strike in New York City over blocked raises
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Uber drivers in New York City staged a one-day strike Thursday, protesting the company's lawsuit aimed at blocking new regulations that would ensure them a raise.
Hillary Clinton to teach global affairs issues at Columbia University
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hillary Clinton to teach global affairs issues at Columbia University
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University for two positions, the school announced Thursday.
House set for 11th speaker vote with legislative action at standstill
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House set for 11th speaker vote with legislative action at standstill
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The House is set to vote for 11th time on whether Rep. Kevin McCarthy should be speaker of the House.
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was identified as one of two victims in a wrong-way fatal car crash.
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Eight family members, including five children, were found shot to death inside a rural Utah home on Wednesday while authorities said the community is safe and that no suspects were at large.
DNA, phone records and witnesses led to Idaho killing suspect arrest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DNA, phone records and witnesses led to Idaho killing suspect arrest
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The chilling details of Bryan Kohberger's activities on the night four University of Idaho students were stabbed and killed were revealed in a police affidavit on Thursday.
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow won't run for re-election in 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow won't run for re-election in 2024
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not seek re-election and will leave office in 2025, the Democratic lawmaker announced Thursday.
U.S. Treasury freezes assets of ISIS financiers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Treasury freezes assets of ISIS financiers
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and Turkish government announced sanctions against key ISIS operatives responsible for finances and recruitment on Thursday.
Biden to expand migrant program at southern border, continue to use Title 42
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to expand migrant program at southern border, continue to use Title 42
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments Thursday morning on border security and enforcement from the White House.
First lady Jill Biden to have lesion removed from face
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden to have lesion removed from face
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will have a lesion removed from her face at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center next Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement