Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2023 / 11:34 AM

ADP: Private sector added 235,000 jobs in December

Meanwhile wages are not keeping pace with consumer-level inflation.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Private payroll processor ADP reported a mix bag for the U.S. job market in December, though wage growth was decidedly sluggish. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c7f577fc5c35917b04a099793c6530fd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Private payroll processor ADP reported a mix bag for the U.S. job market in December, though wage growth was decidedly sluggish. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Strong but fragmented" is how private payroll processor ADP described the U.S. labor market on Thursday, though the real concern could be the lack of increase in overall wages.

ADP reported that private-sector employment increased by 235,000 last month, though gains were mixed across the various sectors.

Advertisement

"The labor market is strong but fragmented, with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size," Nela Richardson, the chief economist at ADP, said. "Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have slowed hiring and in some cases cut jobs in the last month of the year."

The bigger the company, the more it hired.

RELATED Key inflation number cools; Biden says economic plan is working

In the goods-producing sector, it was construction activity that saw the most gains, with 41,000 new hires reported last month. The same could not be said, however, for jobs in mining and natural resources, which saw headcounts decline by 41,000 last month.

In the services sector, leisure and hospitality accounted for nearly half of the new hires reported in December, with 123,000 people added to payrolls. Trade, transportation and utilities -- mirroring the decline in mining and natural resources -- saw new hires decline by 24,000 last month.

Advertisement

Market watchers are keeping a close eye on policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve aimed at lowering consumer-level inflation. Year-on-year inflation is running at around 7%, down from double-digits during summer 2022, but remains well above target.

RELATED ADP: 127,000 private jobs added in November; lowest since January 2021

Fed officials have said that job losses may be an unfortunate consequence of increasing lending rates enough to curb demand and lower inflation. Wages, meanwhile, are not keeping pace with inflation.

While construction outpaced natural resources in the goods-producing sector, those jobs only boasted wage growth of 6.9%, compared to 7.8% for mining.

In the services sector, meanwhile, gains in new hires for leisure and hospitality were complemented by the highest increases in wages, 10.1% month-on-month.

RELATED Home mortgage loan applications decline

Overall, however, ADP found that wages in December increased by the slowest pace since March 2022.

In its December survey, the U.S. Conference Board found that confidence in the economy remains high over the short and long term, though wage prospects remain something of a concern.

Only 12% of those responding to the Conference Board felt that jobs were hard to get and just 18% expected hiring problems to last. The outlook for wages, however, was poor.

Latest Headlines

Lawsuit: Muslim prayer rights denied in Wisconsin jail
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Lawsuit: Muslim prayer rights denied in Wisconsin jail
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Muslim man's lawsuit alleges his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to say his prayers inside a cell next to a toilet in a Wisconsin jail.
'Messy' fight over McCarthy's House bid stops the political machine
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
'Messy' fight over McCarthy's House bid stops the political machine
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Without a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, legislative action is at a standstill.
Watch live: Biden to comment on border security and enforcement
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden to comment on border security and enforcement
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments Thursday morning on border security and enforcement from the White House.
Biden admin says debt cancellation plan 'comfortably' in its authority
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden admin says debt cancellation plan 'comfortably' in its authority
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on late Wednesday said it is "comfortably" within its authority implement its student debt cancellation program.
Missing rapper Theophilus London found safe, family and friends announce
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missing rapper Theophilus London found safe, family and friends announce
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated rapper Theophilus London has been found and is "safe and well," according to family members who reported him missing in late December because they had not seen or heard from him since last summer.
8 family members found shot to death inside Utah home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
8 family members found shot to death inside Utah home
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Eight family members, including five children, were found shot to death inside a rural Utah home on Wednesday while authorities said the community is safe and that no suspects were at large.
Amazon, Salesforce to cut thousands of jobs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Amazon, Salesforce to cut thousands of jobs
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon and Salesforce announced they are eliminating thousands of jobs in the coming weeks, becoming the latest tech firms to do so citing the economic downturn.
Bryan Kohberger returns to Idaho to face four murder charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger returns to Idaho to face four murder charges
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, returned to Idaho on Wednesday night and is now booked in the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
Former Bolivian minister sentenced to 70 months for laundering bribes
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former Bolivian minister sentenced to 70 months for laundering bribes
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge has sentenced a former Bolivian minister to nearly six years in prison after he admitted to a charge of attempting to launder bribes he received for securing government contracts for a U.S. company.
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Wednesday to aid relief efforts as the Golden State braces to be hit by a series of storms, the likes of which have not been seen in years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
U.S. House adjourns, delays seventh House speaker vote
U.S. House adjourns, delays seventh House speaker vote
8 family members found shot to death inside Utah home
8 family members found shot to death inside Utah home
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement