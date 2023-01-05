Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Watch live: Biden to comment on border security and enforcement

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Wednesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/70d592edb8cb48b2642bfc03e4cb99b7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Wednesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments on border security and enforcement from the White House on Thursday morning.

Biden will make the comments days before he is expected to inspect the southern U.S.-Mexico border while attending the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City on Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to speak at 11:15 a.m. EST.

The effort comes after El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency last month after the Border Patrol released more than 10,000 asylum seekers and other migrants in one week.

RELATED Biden admin says debt cancellation plan 'comfortably' in its authority

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the White House's efforts to ditch the Trump-era immigration policy Title 42, which allows authorities to quickly dispel asylum-seekers at the border.

In brief remarks to reporters on Wednesday evening after returning to the White House from Kentucky and Ohio, Biden said he wanted "peace and security" at the border, foreshadowing his comments on Thursday.

Republicans used border security as one of the main campaign issues against Biden and the Democrats during the midterm elections. They are expected to continue to make that issue as long as the numbers of those seeking asylum at the southern border remain high.

Advertisement

"I'm pleased President Biden will finally visit our southern border -- which has been completely surrendered to the cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers," Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a Twitter post on Wednesday. "President Biden must go to our southern border and act swiftly to fix the crisis he created."

Drug trafficking and immigration will likely be two of the main topics of discussion at the summit.

RELATED Biden faces 'grim' prospects with new divided Congress

Read More

Biden to host Japanese Prime Minister Kishida at White House

Latest Headlines

ADP: Private sector added 235,000 jobs in December
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
ADP: Private sector added 235,000 jobs in December
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Construction, leisure and hospitality saw the largest increase in new hires last month, according to private payroll processor ADP.
Lawsuit: Muslim prayer rights denied in Wisconsin jail
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Lawsuit: Muslim prayer rights denied in Wisconsin jail
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Muslim man's lawsuit alleges his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to say his prayers inside a cell next to a toilet in a Wisconsin jail.
'Messy' fight over McCarthy's House bid stops the political machine
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
'Messy' fight over McCarthy's House bid stops the political machine
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Without a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, legislative action is at a standstill.
Biden admin says debt cancellation plan 'comfortably' in its authority
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden admin says debt cancellation plan 'comfortably' in its authority
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on late Wednesday said it is "comfortably" within its authority implement its student debt cancellation program.
Missing rapper Theophilus London found safe, family and friends announce
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missing rapper Theophilus London found safe, family and friends announce
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated rapper Theophilus London has been found and is "safe and well," according to family members who reported him missing in late December because they had not seen or heard from him since last summer.
8 family members found shot to death inside Utah home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
8 family members found shot to death inside Utah home
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Eight family members, including five children, were found shot to death inside a rural Utah home on Wednesday while authorities said the community is safe and that no suspects were at large.
Amazon, Salesforce to cut thousands of jobs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Amazon, Salesforce to cut thousands of jobs
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon and Salesforce announced they are eliminating thousands of jobs in the coming weeks, becoming the latest tech firms to do so citing the economic downturn.
Bryan Kohberger returns to Idaho to face four murder charges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger returns to Idaho to face four murder charges
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, returned to Idaho on Wednesday night and is now booked in the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
Former Bolivian minister sentenced to 70 months for laundering bribes
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former Bolivian minister sentenced to 70 months for laundering bribes
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge has sentenced a former Bolivian minister to nearly six years in prison after he admitted to a charge of attempting to launder bribes he received for securing government contracts for a U.S. company.
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Wednesday to aid relief efforts as the Golden State braces to be hit by a series of storms, the likes of which have not been seen in years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
California Gov. Newsom declares emergency as 'bomb cyclone' nears
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
U.S. House adjourns, delays seventh House speaker vote
U.S. House adjourns, delays seventh House speaker vote
8 family members found shot to death inside Utah home
8 family members found shot to death inside Utah home
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement