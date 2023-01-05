Watch live: Biden to comment on border security and enforcement

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Wednesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments on border security and enforcement from the White House on Thursday morning. Biden will make the comments days before he is expected to inspect the southern U.S.-Mexico border while attending the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City on Monday and Tuesday. Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to speak at 11:15 a.m. EST.

The effort comes after El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency last month after the Border Patrol released more than 10,000 asylum seekers and other migrants in one week.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the White House's efforts to ditch the Trump-era immigration policy Title 42, which allows authorities to quickly dispel asylum-seekers at the border.

In brief remarks to reporters on Wednesday evening after returning to the White House from Kentucky and Ohio, Biden said he wanted "peace and security" at the border, foreshadowing his comments on Thursday.

Republicans used border security as one of the main campaign issues against Biden and the Democrats during the midterm elections. They are expected to continue to make that issue as long as the numbers of those seeking asylum at the southern border remain high.

"I'm pleased President Biden will finally visit our southern border -- which has been completely surrendered to the cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers," Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a Twitter post on Wednesday. "President Biden must go to our southern border and act swiftly to fix the crisis he created."

Drug trafficking and immigration will likely be two of the main topics of discussion at the summit.