U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 7:59 PM

$500,000 offered in Washington D.C., pipe bomber case

By Joe Fisher
The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who planted pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters increased from $100,000 to $500,000 on Wednesday. Image courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigations
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who planted pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters increased from $100,000 to $500,000 on Wednesday.

Investigators are trying to close a case and capture a suspect that has eluded them for almost two years by increasing the reward.

"We remain grateful to the American people, who have provided invaluable tips that have helped us advance the investigation," David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

"With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us -- or who may not have realized they had important information -- to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant."

On the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, a suspect in a light-colored hoodie and mask was observed on surveillance footage placing pipe bombs outside of the RNC and DNC headquarters. The bombs did not detonate, though the Federal Bureau of Investigations said they were "viable pipe bombs."

The makeshift bombs were made with galvanized pipes filled with homemade black powder and wired to kitchen timers.

The suspect traversed through residential neighborhoods that evening and the FBI warns they may still pose a threat to others.

The FBI has compiled a wealth of evidence related to the case with about 1,000 interviews conducted. Five hundred tips have been submitted and the agency has obtained more than 39,000 videos for review. More than 1,200 residences and businesses have been visited by agents seeking more information.

"MPD continues to work alongside our federal partners to locate the individual or individuals behind these heinous attempted acts," said police chief Robert J. Contee III.

"We know our most powerful tool is information from our community. With your help and our federal partnerships, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department will remain focused on bringing this matter to closure -- for the safety of our entire community."

More information about the suspect, including still images captured on the evening the pipe bombs were planted, can be reviewed on the FBI's seeking information website.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Washington Field Division and the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are putting up the reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

