Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 8:02 PM

Teacher's MAGA hat protected speech under First Amendment, appeals court rules

By Sheri Walsh
A federal appeals court panel has ruled in favor of a teacher who brought a "Make America Great Again" hat to cultural sensitivity training, saying the hat is protected political speech under the First Amendment. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4e354a60eec810117f7e09fc6863a51d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A federal appeals court panel has ruled in favor of a teacher who brought a "Make America Great Again" hat to cultural sensitivity training, saying the hat is protected political speech under the First Amendment. File photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court panel has ruled in favor of a Washington state science teacher who brought a "Make America Great Again" hat to cultural sensitivity training, saying the hat is protected free speech under the First Amendment.

The three-judge panel ruled that Vancouver teacher Eric Dodge's First Amendment rights were violated when his public school's principal banned him from bringing the MAGA hat to the training session.

Advertisement

"While some of the training attendees may have been outraged or offended by Dodge's political expression, no evidence of actual or tangible disruption to school operations has been presented," Judge Danielle Forrest, of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote in the court's decision.

"Political speech is the quintessential example of protected speech, and it is inherently controversial."

RELATED Militant White identity politics on display in GOP ads featuring guns

According to court records, Dodge wore the MAGA hat in August of 2019 to a cultural sensitivity training session and took it off after he arrived, but left it visible on his desk.

After the school's principal, Caroline Garrett, asked Dodge to use "better judgment," he wore the hat again to training the next day when Dodge claimed he was verbally attacked by the principal, who allegedly called him a "racist" and a "homophobe."

Advertisement

Garrett denied calling Dodge a racist and told investigators other teachers were "offended, worried and confused," as she warned Dodge not to wear the hat again.

RELATED Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign

Dodge went on to file a harassment complaint against the school district, which was dismissed. He then filed a lawsuit in federal court against the school district, Garrett and the district's chief human resources officer Janae Gomes for violating his free speech.

While the lower court granted a summary judgment in favor of the district, Garrett and Gomes, last week's appeals court panel ruled in favor of Dodge.

"It was patently unreasonable for Principal Garrett to believe that she could restrict Dodge's speech to quell what was, in reality, nothing more than the natural effect that disfavored political speech often has on those with different viewpoints," the court said.

Latest Headlines

GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- General Motors saw a 41% increase in year-over-year sales during the fourth quarter, surpassing Toyota as the high-selling vehicle maker in the United States, according to sales figures released Wednesday.
$500,000 offered in Washington D.C., pipe bomber case
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
$500,000 offered in Washington D.C., pipe bomber case
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who planted pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters has increased from $100,000 to $500,000.
Consumers paid record-high car payments in 4th quarter 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Consumers paid record-high car payments in 4th quarter 2022
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rising interest rates and a plummeting used car market have car buyers ponying up obscene monthly car payments and at a high rate.
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A high school student was killed and four other students were injured Wednesday in a shooting outside of a Baltimore shopping center.
Sopranos New Jersey home on the market
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sopranos New Jersey home on the market
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The New Jersey home that served as one of the locations for the award-winning drama series The Sopranos is now on the market.
Biden announces he will visit U.S. -Mexico border
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden announces he will visit U.S. -Mexico border
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border when he travels to the country next week, he said Wednesday.
Texas kidnapping suspect released on $50,000 bond
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas kidnapping suspect released on $50,000 bond
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas man accused of kidnapping, starving and assaulting a woman he met on the dating app Bumble is now free on bond.
'Varsity Blues' college cheating mastermind Rick Singer given 3 1/2 years in prison
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Varsity Blues' college cheating mastermind Rick Singer given 3 1/2 years in prison
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rick Singer, who pleaded guilty to engineering the college bribery scheme known as "Varsity Blues," has been sentenced to 42 months in prison plus three years of supervised release.
Consumer Electronics Show features latest in laptops, gaming and robotics
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Consumer Electronics Show features latest in laptops, gaming and robotics
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- BMW and AMD CEOs will deliver keynote remarks at the Consumer Electronics Show conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday night in Las Vegas as the annual gathering of industry leaders shows off the latest in innovative tech.
Many workers say they are underpaid, survey finds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Many workers say they are underpaid, survey finds
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Inflation has many U.S. workers feeling like their salary is not enough to keep up with costs, and a new study by Finance Buzz found that many feel like they are underpaid.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement