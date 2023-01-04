Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 8:02 AM

Southwest offers frequent-flier perks to passengers stranded in winter storm

By A.L. Lee
1/3
A Southwest passenger searches for his luggage among hundreds of bags at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Dec. 27. The airline on Tuesday offered rewards points to passengers as an apology for thousands of canceled that flights stranded travelers for days. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/15b9bd5746ca89a6082e78ae75285362/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A Southwest passenger searches for his luggage among hundreds of bags at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Dec. 27. The airline on Tuesday offered rewards points to passengers as an apology for thousands of canceled that flights stranded travelers for days. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines is offering frequent-flier perks to passengers who were stranded for days at airports during a devastating winter storm that left dozens dead and hobbled travel in the middle of the holidays.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan announced the compensation plan in a letter Tuesday, saying the airline will give affected travelers 25,000 frequent-flier points as an apology for the logistics failure.

Advertisement

"On behalf of Southwest, I want to let you know we're so sorry," Jordan begins in the letter before calling the Rapid Rewards points a "gesture of goodwill."

"I know that no amount of apologies can undo your experience," Jordan wrote. "For those who have requested refunds, reimbursements and/or are waiting to be reunited with your lost bag(s), those processes are being handled with great urgency and we appreciate your patience."

RELATED Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 37

For now, the Dallas-based airline has promised 25,000 points for each paid ticket. The points are valued at about $300 and will have no expiration or blackout dates.

To get the points, passengers must show they were booked on a flight that was canceled or delayed for more than three hours between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2.

Advertisement

Southwest canceled thousands of flights as the crippling snowstorm began several days before Christmas and rolled slowly across the country for nearly a week, spoiling holiday plans for an untold number of families.

RELATED Biden urges caution during severe winter storm; thousands of flights canceled

At the time, Southwest had no recourse for marooned travelers while the carrier blamed technology issues and employee scheduling for the epic collapse.

By Dec. 27, Southwest accounted for 86% of all domestic flights canceled around the country.

While other airlines bounced back from the weather relatively quickly, Southwest struggled to regain its footing, according to a Dec. 29 letter sent to the airliner by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who called the massive delays "unacceptable."

On Tuesday, some voices on social media indicated that they had already received the points, along with an apology from the airline.

"This is in addition to the $39 refund, $149 reimbursement and $250 travel voucher I already received," said Zach Griff, a reporter who covers the airline industry for The Points Guy -- a travel website.

Latest Headlines

Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from NASA's famed Apollo 7 mission, died early Tuesday in Houston at age 90, officials said.
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a 41-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill his family when he drove a Tesla off a cliff earlier this week.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to nearly $1B
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to nearly $1B
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to climb to nearly $1 billion after no one won the multimillion-dollar pot on Tuesday night.
Ex-GE employee sentenced for stealing trade secrets for China
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-GE employee sentenced for stealing trade secrets for China
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge has sentenced a former GE employee to two years' imprisonment for conspiring to steal trade secrets from his company for China, the latest U.S. conviction over Beijing corporate espionage.
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Two men have been charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities in Washington state for allegedly attacking four Pierce County power substations and cutting power to thousands on Christmas.
Frank James pleads guilty to Brooklyn subway shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Frank James pleads guilty to Brooklyn subway shooting
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people in a Brooklyn subway station in April, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to terrorism charges, prosecutors said.
Missouri executes first openly transgender person in U.S. history
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Missouri executes first openly transgender person in U.S. history
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The state of Missouri has executed Scott "Amber" McLaughlin, making her the first openly transgender person to be executed in the United States.
Southwest pilot union blasts airline management over holiday meltdown
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Southwest pilot union blasts airline management over holiday meltdown
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association did not hold back in its criticism of the airline's handling of the recent holiday season meltdown that saw more than 15,000 flights canceled due to a system failure.
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense awarded a $30 billion contract to aerospace and arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin to purchase nearly 400 F-35 fighter jets.
Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, agreed Tuesday to be extradited to Idaho during a court hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Commodity index suggests Russian war premium is fading
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
4 people hospitalized after Tesla drives off California cliff
4 people hospitalized after Tesla drives off California cliff
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement