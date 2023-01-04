Trending
Jan. 4, 2023 / 6:39 PM

Sopranos New Jersey home on the market

By Simon Druker
1/3
The New Jersey house that served as one of the on-screen home for Dominic Chianese's Junior Soprano character on the award-winning drama series The Sopranos is now on the market. File Photo by John Angelillo | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/488a2207f2dbe002a6261cb594a7a22e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The New Jersey home that served as one of the locations for the award-winning drama series The Sopranos is now on the market.

The four-bedroom, single-family house in Newark, N.J., served as the on-screen home for Corrado John "Junior" Soprano Jr., portrayed by actor Dominic Chianese and has a listing price of $585,000, according to NJ.com.

Chianese's character was the uncle of the HBO show's titular character Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini.

The home in Newark's Forest Hills neighborhood appeared at least five times in the series, which ran from 1999 to 2007.

The 4,792-square-foot home was last on the market and sold in 2019.

"It's a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors," real estate agent Linda Alemar told NJ.com in an interview.

Chianese, 91, said following the end of the show that he would like to remain in the business, albeit with a lighter workload.

The home was built in 1927 Branch Brook Park is located a block from Branch Brook Park.

This isn't the first home from the iconic show to hit the market in New Jersey.

In 2019, the sprawling North Caldwell, N.J. estate that served as the home for Gandolfini's character, was listed for $3.4 million.

