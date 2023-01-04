Texas kidnapping suspect released on $50,000 bond

1/2

A Texas man accused of kidnapping, starving and assaulting a woman he met on the dating app Bumble in late December is now free after posting a $50,000 bond. Photo courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas man accused of kidnapping, starving and assaulting a woman he met on the dating app Bumble is now free on bond. Zachary Kent Mills was released after posting a $50,000 bond, according to court documents filed in Harris County, Texas. Advertisement

Mills, who is from Spring, Texas, was charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping after his Bumble date escaped from his apartment last Thursday. The woman, who is not named in court records, told police she was held there for days against her will.

CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECT FOR AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING!! Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKlGz0 and download our new mobile app "C4 NOW" to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents and road conditions in your area. pic.twitter.com/olG5W7gGz7— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 3, 2023

She accused the 21-year-old of hitting her with a screwdriver, starving her and beating her.

The woman told investigators she met Mills on Christmas Eve after connecting on the dating app. He picked her up from her home, driving her back to his apartment. Once inside, she contended Mills immediately attempted to have sex with her but she denied his advances.

Advertisement

In the court documents, police assert Mills did not provide any food or water for the five days the woman was forcibly confined.

The woman was able to escape when Mills left the apartment to visit a relative. At the time, she grabbed her clothes and ran out the door, flagging down the first people she saw.

The attack left her with severe bruising to her eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose, and severe bruising to the majority of her body.

RELATED Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition

Mills was initially arrested Friday and booked into jail the following day. Prosecutors had requested a $100,000 bond, while Mills' lawyers asked for $20,000.