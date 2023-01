Jan. 4 (UPI) -- BMW CEO Oliver Zipse and AMD CEO Lisa Su will deliver keynote remarks at the Consumer Electronics Show conference at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. CES, which officially kicks off Thursday, is one of the largest consumer electronics shows in the industry, and this year technology from industry leaders will be featured. Advertisement

Su will "share AMD's vision on how high-performance and adaptive computing transforms lives by addressing the world's toughest problems," and Zipse will "showcase how the future of mobility can merge the real and virtual worlds, and present BMW's vision of the 'ultimate digital driving machine," according to CES.

Other major brands also are being highlighted at this year's show. Samsung unveiled the Flex Hybrid, a phone that can fold on its left side and extend a panel on its right side. Dell unveiled the Nyx gaming controller, which adds a number of hidden inputs to increase functionality. And Intel is using the conference to showcase a number of 13th generation processors.

Gaming products feature heavily at this year's conference, too, with Nvidia showcasing GeForce Now, a cloud gaming platform that allows for gameplay on a variety of connected devices. The system will also be available in vehicles, but will require them to be parked in order for occupants to be play games. Nvidia also revealed its RTX 40 laptop series, which will feature the company's mobile graphics cards.



LG reveled its own lightweight laptop models, including its Gram Style laptop, which features innovative inputs, and the Gram Ultraslim which features 1TB of storage in a small device.

Alienware revealed the Alienware x14, which the company says is the thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world.

Remarks are expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. PST and will be live-streamed by AMD.