Jan. 3, 2023 / 6:53 PM

California tech CEO faces voyeurism charges

By Steven Ford
California police arrested Eduardo Moreno, 35, a Palo Alto tech-company CEO on Monday after a woman says a man was spying on her in a restroom in Mountain View. Photo by Mountain View Police Department.
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- California police are seeking possible additional victims after a Palo Alto tech-company CEO was arrested and charged with spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom stall this week.

Mountain View, Calif., police arrested Eduardo Moreno, 35, Monday after they say a woman called to report seeing a man sticking his head underneath her bathroom stall at the restaurant. Police later confirmed Moreno is the head of SeaDrone Inc., which performs underwater inspections.

According to the police report, the victim screamed, causing the suspect to flee the restroom and restaurant. The woman then chased the suspect and tried to take his picture before he grabbed her phone, pushed her to the ground and ran away.

Police said the suspect later returned to the restaurant, though, after taking off his shirt and jumping a fence, at which point he was tackled and held by bystanders. The victim identified Moreno, police said, and he was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

He is facing charges of "robbery and peeping," according to Mountain View police.

Officers say it's possible more victims could be involved in the case, and they are asking for anyone with details or concerns to step forward and contact police.

SeaDrone Inc. is a California company that offers underwater drone inspections, advertising its work as "end-to-end ship hull inspection solutions that enable operators to go beyond diver operations and perform class certified underwater inspections in lieu of dry docking."

