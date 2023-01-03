Pro rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Racer Ken Block, driver of car 43, a Ford Fiesta ST for Hoonigan Racing Division, wins the "Supercar Series" of the Red Bull Global Rallycross in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 31, 2015. On Monday, Block died in a snowmobile accident, officials said. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Pro rally driver Ken Block has died following a snowmobile accident in Utah, authorities said late Monday. The 55-year-old Park City, Utah, resident was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area, located east of Salt Lake City, when at about 2 p.m. his vehicle upended and landed on top of him, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Advertisement

Block was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the incident, it said, adding that the state medical examiner's office will determine the official cause of death.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," the office added.

Block was riding within a group but was alone when the incident occurred, officials said.

The announcement came hours after Block had posted images of snow-covered snowmobiles as Instagram Stories to his verified personal account.

Hoonigan Industries, an apparel company, confirmed the death of its co-founder online.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," it said in a statement. "He will be incredibly missed."

Jenson Button, a former Formula One and Super GT Series champion, said via Twitter that he was shocked by news of Block's death.

"Such a talent that did so much for our sport," Button said. "He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile.

"Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man."

According to Hoonigan racing, Block began his rally career in 2005, winning five X Games medals in the process along with numerous other awards in other competitions.

