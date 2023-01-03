Intel announces fast and efficient new computer chips

Intel introduced the 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family, powered by Intel’s performance hybrid architecture, on Tuesday.. Image courtesy of Intel Corp.

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Computer processing manufacturer Intel announced a bevy of new chips it is adding to its line, including those for high-performance activities and lightweight processors that focus on efficiency. Intel is ready to showcase its new lineup at CES 2023, which starts Thursday. The new additions will include the powerful Core i9-13980HX chip and the power-efficient Core i9-13900. These processors are part of Intel's third-generation mobile processor line, codenamed Raptor Lake.

The Core i9-13980HX chip will be the first 24-core processor marketed for laptops, making it the fastest mobile processor ever made, Intel said in a press release. It will support stronger memory, better graphical performance and seamless operation for heavy tasks such as gaming and content creation.

"The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivaled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments," said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel.

"With our industry-leading technologies and unmatched global partner ecosystem, people can expect a high-caliber mobile experience in new and unique form factors -- so they can game or create from anywhere."

The 24 cores in the HX chip include eight that will be dedicated to those larger tasks and 12 that are designed to handle smaller everyday operations.

Intel's Raptor Lake Core P- and U-Series processors are meant to give consumers versatility to meet their needs. These processors come with 14 cores, with six for performance and eight for efficiency.

They also boast support of a variety of memory options as well as improved Wi-Fi connectivity and high-end graphic support.

"Together with Intel, we continue to innovate to deliver powerful PC performance and experiences with Windows 11 and all of the products Intel is announcing today," said Panos Panay, executive vice president and chief product officer with Microsoft.

"We're excited for customers to benefit from substantial optimizations, like improved Windows support for Intel Hybrid Guided Scheduler, and meaningful new experiences, like with the Intel Movidius VPU unlocking a new era of AI acceleration, starting with Windows Studio."

The N-Series will be aimed toward the entry-level computer consumer. It boosts graphical performance by 64% and runs applications 28% more smoothly than previous-generation processors. It is capable of playing high-definition video for 10 hours without recharging.

The N-Series comes in more than 50 designs to be compatible with laptops from a variety of makers, including Microsoft, Acer, HP and Asus.

"These processors are designed for education and consumer segments that need a lower, value-oriented price point, but still require performance and high-quality experiences in areas like video collaboration and productivity," the press release said.

