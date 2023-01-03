Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, seen in this photo provided by the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, has waived extradition and will return to Idaho to face murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Photo via Monroe County Correctional Facility/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, agreed to be extradited during a court hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania. He is expected to be returned to Idaho this week to face four counts of first-degree murder. Kohberger, 28, wore handcuffs and a red jumpsuit as he was escorted by police into a Monroe County court Tuesday. During the hearing, Kohberger answered several questions, telling the judge he does not have mental health challenges. Kohberger also acknowledged that he knew what it meant to waive extradition, before signing the waiver. Advertisement

Kohberger, who was a PhD student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University, is accused in the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho in November.

Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains after authorities tracked him down. Kohberger was in his home state of Pennsylvania for the holidays, his state-appointed extradition attorney Jason LaBar told CNN. He drove home with his father and arrived in the state on Dec. 17.

A Hyundai Elantra was also removed Friday from Kohberger's house in Pennsylvania. Police in Moscow, Idaho had been looking for a white Elantra as a possible piece of evidence.

According to LaBar, Kohberger has invoked his right to be silent going forward. LaBar had said his client planned to waive extradition to expedite his return to Idaho.

Kohberger's family was in the courtroom Tuesday as the judge ordered him to be handed over to the custody of Latah County District Attorney's Office within 10 days.

In a statement released Sunday, Kohberger's family said "there are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel," as they pledged to "let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

While the Monroe County Correctional Facility warden called Kohberger a "model prisoner" since his arrest, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick expressed his sorrow for the victims as arrangements were made to transfer Kohberger to Idaho.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims, their friends, the community of Moscow and the University of Idaho," Evanchick said at a news conference. "No words can heal the pain associated with the loss of a child. Their young lives were ended far too soon."

