House set to vote for speaker of new Congress

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy faces a tough battle to get the 218 votes he needs to become the next Speaker of the House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- As the 118th Congress convenes for the first time Tuesday, one big question remains unresolved, who will be the speaker of the House? Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, is the likely candidate and needs to 218 votes to secure the position. However, several Republicans have threatened not to vote for him, meaning that it could be the first time since 1923 that the House needs multiple ballots to elect a speaker. Advertisement

The body began to take roll shortly after noon as lawmakers took part in opening prayer and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, a quorum call. Nominations for speaker will follow, with Republicans are expected to nominate McCarthy, while Democrats will nominate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York.

Members vote "viva voce," meaning they stand when their names are called by a reading clerk and verbally announce who they are voting for. Members can vote for anyone (even people who are not members of the House), vote present, or not vote at all.

The vote remains uncertain as five Republicans, Reps. Andy Biggs, Ariz., Matt Gaetz, Fla., Ralph Norman, S.C., Matt Rosendale, Mont., and Bob Good, Va., have pledged not to vote for McCarthy.

Gaetz has said that he supports Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker instead.

"I'm not voting for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker because he's just a shill of The Establishment," Gaetz told the Daily Caller in a recent interview.

However, Jordan himself has said that he supports McCarthy for Speaker.

Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry also suggested he may not support McCarthy.

"Nothing changes when nothing changes, and that must start from the top," Perry tweeted Sunday. "Time to make the change or get out of the way."

In an effort to gain the votes necessary, McCarthy announced several concessions in a proposed House rules package, including changes to how the speaker could be removed. The concession allows any five Republican party members to call for the speaker's removal at any time, rather than a threshold of more than half of the House GOP conference that Republicans adopted in an internal rule in November.

"I will use my selections on key panels to ensure they more closely reflect the ideological makeup of our conference, and will advocate for the same when it comes to the membership of standing committees," McCarthy said in a letter to GOP colleagues on Sunday. "This will facilitate greater scrutiny of bills from the start so they stand a greater chance of passing in the end."