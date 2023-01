A police chief in Pennsylvania is dead following a shootout with a suspect on the run Monday. Photo courtesy of the Brackenridge Police Department

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A police chief in Pennsylvania is dead following a shootout with a suspect on the run Monday. Brackenridge, Pa., police chief Justin McIntire was shot in the head in an incident with suspect 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan. Police had been searching for Swan since last night after he fled from a traffic stop. He was wanted for a probation violation and weapons charges.

Swan was killed in another shootout early Monday evening in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood. Swan had carjacked a 2014 silver Subaru Legacy from two bystanders earlier in the day and continued to evade officers. When he was found by police, he was still in the vehicle.

The owners of the vehicle were not injured.

Another officer was shot in the leg during one of the shootouts with Swan earlier in the day on Monday. That officer is in stable condition. Swan was allegedly injured in the shootout as well but was still able to flee.

Police issued a "be on the lookout" advisory for the Subaru Swan had stolen as he was considered armed and dangerous.

McIntire became the police chief in Brackenridge in 2018 after spending several years with the department.

