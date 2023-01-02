Advertisement
Jan. 2, 2023 / 9:09 PM

Three workers killed in Charlotte scaffolding collapse

By Matt Bernardini & Darryl Coote
Three workers were killed Monday when scaffolding from a construction site in Charlotte collapsed. Photo courtesy of Charlotte Fired Department/Facebook

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday morning.

Two others were injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the Charlotte Fire Department said in a tweet.

According to officials on Monday afternoon, the three workers who died fell 70 feet when it collapsed.

Charlotte Fire confirmed in a statement that it was called to the construction site in the 700 block of East Morehead Street at about 9 a.m. Monday.

The scaffolding had fallen from the 10th floor before crashing into the fourth, officials said, adding all three of the dead were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

All construction work at the site of the accident has come to a stop while the incident is being investigated, Charlotte Fire Captain Jackie Gilmore told reporters during a press conference.

OSHA is helping with the investigation, Gilmore added.

