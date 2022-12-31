Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million after no winners on Friday

The Mega Millions Jackpot surpassed $700 million after Friday's drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $785 million after Friday's drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner. Friday's winning numbers were 1, 3, 6, 44, and 51 and the Mega Ball number was 7. Advertisement

One lottery ticket matched the first five numbers but not the mega ball. The winning ticket, which was purchased in Ohio, is worth $1 million.

This is the fourth time the jackpot has surpassed $700 million, on all three previous occasions the total ended up surpassing $1 billion.

In 2018, a ticket in South Carolina won a $1.5 billion jackpot, last year a ticket in Michigan won a $1.05 billion jackpot and in July a ticket in Illinois won $1.3 billion.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday.