Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 31, 2022 / 11:38 AM

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million after no winners on Friday

By Patrick Hilsman
The Mega Millions Jackpot surpassed $700 million after Friday's drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4fe8515c5552208a21a97fc0fe73d86a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Mega Millions Jackpot surpassed $700 million after Friday's drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $785 million after Friday's drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner.

Friday's winning numbers were 1, 3, 6, 44, and 51 and the Mega Ball number was 7.

Advertisement

One lottery ticket matched the first five numbers but not the mega ball. The winning ticket, which was purchased in Ohio, is worth $1 million.

This is the fourth time the jackpot has surpassed $700 million, on all three previous occasions the total ended up surpassing $1 billion.

In 2018, a ticket in South Carolina won a $1.5 billion jackpot, last year a ticket in Michigan won a $1.05 billion jackpot and in July a ticket in Illinois won $1.3 billion.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday.

Read More

Last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 offers $640 million jackpot Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball

Latest Headlines

Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist who was the first female anchor on an evening news program, died Friday. She was 93.
Former software engineer charged for theft scheme inspired by 'Office Space' film
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Former software engineer charged for theft scheme inspired by 'Office Space' film
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A former Seattle software engineer has been charged with theft for a scheme to steal more than $300,000 from the online shopping company Zulily that was inspired by the 1999 black comedy film "Office Space."
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, authorities said Friday.
Northeastern U.S. to ring in New Year with rain, fog
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Northeastern U.S. to ring in New Year with rain, fog
Although the weather won't be as tumultuous in the eastern United States for New Year's Eve when compared to Christmas Eve, a warm storm will bring wet and foggy conditions.
White House antitrust adviser Tim Wu to step down
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
White House antitrust adviser Tim Wu to step down
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Tim Wu, a tech expert and law professor who has been advising the White House on tech and competition policy, will step down from his role next week.
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people after a helicopter ferrying oil workers crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Friday that President Joe Biden granted pardons to six individuals.
FDA announces recall of 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
FDA announces recall of 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled more than 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts in three states over salmonella concerns, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
Florida lawmaker files bill establishing social media safety class in schools
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida lawmaker files bill establishing social media safety class in schools
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Florida state Republican Sen. Danny Burgess has introduced a proposal for Florida schools to teach a course on social media safety.
EPA returns to 2015 waterway protections in U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
EPA returns to 2015 waterway protections in U.S.
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Friday it was changing the definition of "waters of the United States" back to what it was in 2015 after the waterway protections were narrowed under former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement