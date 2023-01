1/2

Confetti is tossed in the air as part of the annual New Year's Eve Confetti Test in Times Square in New York City on Thursday, December 29, 2022. An estimated one million people will be in Times Square on New Year's Eve and over one billion will be watching throughout the world as the traditional Waterford Crystal ball will drop brining in 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A man was repeatedly stabbed in Times Square in New York City on Saturday as revelers prepared for New Year's Eve celebrations, police said. The victim, who was injured in the attack, has not been named but was identified as a 41-year-old man who is believed to be homeless, according to the New York Daily News and New York Post. Advertisement

Police said that the man got into an argument with another man around 11 a.m. before the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in his chest and back.

The victim then ran into a nearby station and then back above ground to flag down NYPD officers in the area, who then called for medical assistance. He was then rushed to Bellevue Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police sources told the Daily News that the man refused to talk to investigators about the incident or who attacked him.

Photographs published by the newspapers showed blood on the hood of an NYPD patrol car and on the ground near the Times Square subway station entrance.

Officers are reportedly searching for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers who was carrying a red bag.

