Dec. 31, 2022 / 2:56 PM

Kansas City residents advised to boil drinking water after water main rupture

By Patrick Hilsman

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Residents of Kansas City, Mo., have been advised to boil their drinking water after a burst main pipe sent torrents of water cascading through downtown streets late Friday.

Streetcar service was suspended shortly after the water main burst at 6:49 p.m. Video posted to social media showed water pouring through several blocks in the immediate area.

"Out of an abundance of caution, KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway ... after a 30-inch main ruptured on Friday," city officials said in an update.

The message specified that the boil water advisory "is a recommendation, not a requirement."

Streetcar service resumed Friday evening.

"I appreciate the response of our Kansas City crews, particularly the women and men of the Kansas City Fire Department who first spotted, addressed the issue, and ensured individuals were out of harms way," Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted.

"Tonight and tomorrow our teams from the Kansas City Water, Fire, Public Works, and Police Departments will continue to respond to ensure all are safe and water service remains stable," he wrote.

The break produced a torrent of water rushing through three downtown blocks -- enough to lift parked cars and pull up slabs of concrete, KSHB-TV reported.

Latest Headlines

New year to begin with more snow for Upper Midwest, northern Plains
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
New year to begin with more snow for Upper Midwest, northern Plains
A potent storm will kick off the new year with more snow and ice for the Upper Midwest as well as severe weather across the South, forecasters said Saturday.
Arizona can't enforce 1864 law outlawing abortion, court rules
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Arizona can't enforce 1864 law outlawing abortion, court rules
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The State Court of Appeals has ruled that Arizona cannot enforce an 1864 law outlawing abortion in all cases except when the mother's life is in danger.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million after no winners on Friday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $785 million after no winners on Friday
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $785 million after Friday's drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner.
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist who was the first female anchor on an evening news program, died Friday. She was 93.
Former software engineer charged for theft scheme inspired by 'Office Space' film
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Former software engineer charged for theft scheme inspired by 'Office Space' film
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A former Seattle software engineer has been charged with theft for a scheme to steal more than $300,000 from the online shopping company Zulily that was inspired by the 1999 black comedy film "Office Space."
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
U.S. News // 1 day ago
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, authorities said Friday.
Northeastern U.S. to ring in New Year with rain, fog
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Northeastern U.S. to ring in New Year with rain, fog
Although the weather won't be as tumultuous in the eastern United States for New Year's Eve when compared to Christmas Eve, a warm storm will bring wet and foggy conditions.
White House antitrust adviser Tim Wu to step down
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House antitrust adviser Tim Wu to step down
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Tim Wu, a tech expert and law professor who has been advising the White House on tech and competition policy, will step down from his role next week.
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people after a helicopter ferrying oil workers crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Biden grants pardons to six individuals
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Friday that President Joe Biden granted pardons to six individuals.
