Kansas City residents advised to boil drinking water after water main rupture

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Residents of Kansas City, Mo., have been advised to boil their drinking water after a burst main pipe sent torrents of water cascading through downtown streets late Friday.

Streetcar service was suspended shortly after the water main burst at 6:49 p.m. Video posted to social media showed water pouring through several blocks in the immediate area.

"Out of an abundance of caution, KC Water is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to customers from Main Street to Manchester Trafficway ... after a 30-inch main ruptured on Friday," city officials said in an update.

The message specified that the boil water advisory "is a recommendation, not a requirement."

RIDER ALERT: #kcstreetcar service is temporarily suspended due to a water main break on 17th St btwn Main & Walnut. The break is causing excessive flooding on Main St btwn 17th - 20th. Service will resume once the scene is clear & trackways are cleaned of debris. @KCMOwater pic.twitter.com/okAroVCkdb— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) December 31, 2022

Streetcar service resumed Friday evening.

"I appreciate the response of our Kansas City crews, particularly the women and men of the Kansas City Fire Department who first spotted, addressed the issue, and ensured individuals were out of harms way," Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted.

"Tonight and tomorrow our teams from the Kansas City Water, Fire, Public Works, and Police Departments will continue to respond to ensure all are safe and water service remains stable," he wrote.

The break produced a torrent of water rushing through three downtown blocks -- enough to lift parked cars and pull up slabs of concrete, KSHB-TV reported.