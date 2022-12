A Saturday house fire in Buffalo, N,Y., killed three children and injured three others, officials said. Photo courtesy Buffalo Fire Department/Facebook

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A house fire in Buffalo, N.Y., early Saturday left three young girls dead, three other children injured and a grandmother in critical condition, authorities said. The fire started at about 7:30 a.m. in a 1 1/2 story home on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo's LaSalle neighborhood, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo told reporters. Advertisement

He said the three children who died were girls ages 8, 9 and 10, while another girl and a boy were hospitalized in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital.

A baby girl was also in stable condition after her grandmother was able to rescue the child from the blaze. The woman is currently hospitalized in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, officials said.

The dead and injured children were all siblings, Renaldo said.

"It's been a very challenging year, not just for the fire department, but for the city overall," he said, referring to a historic blizzard that struck last weekend, killing at least 40 people in Erie and Niagara counties.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.