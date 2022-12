Debris from a helicopter crash is visible in the water 10 miles off Southwest Pass, La., on Thursday. The Coast Guard now has suspended its search for four people aboard the aircraft. Photo by U.S. Cost Guard/UPI

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for four people after a helicopter ferrying oil workers crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. The helicopter was leaving an oil platform when it crashed shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. Coast Guard crews searched almost 180 square miles for eight hours, according to officials with the Coast Guard's 8th District Headquarters in New Orleans. Advertisement

The Coast Guard said it received a call at about 8:40 a.m. from company officials at Rotorcraft Leasing, alerting the agency to the incident.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a Coast Guard 45-foot response boat were used in the search, officials say.

"It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search," said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. "Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard rescued three passengers from a downed helicopter about 35 miles south of Terrebonne Bay, La. That crash also involved a Rotorcraft Leasing helicopter that was attempting to land on an oil rig in the Gulf.

No details have been released on possible victims in Friday's incident.