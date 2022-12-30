Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 1:49 PM

FDA announces recall of 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts

By Clyde Hughes
Image of SunSprouts alfalfa sprouts under voluntary recall. Photo courtesy of Food and Drug Administration/UPI
Image of SunSprouts alfalfa sprouts under voluntary recall. Photo courtesy of Food and Drug Administration/UPI

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled more than 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts in three states over salmonella concerns, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The company made the announcement Thursday after Nebraska's public health department tied a salmonella outbreak affecting 12 people to the consumption of alfalfa sprouts eaten at either restaurant or at home.

The SunSprout recall covers items sold at grocers and distributed by food service companies in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa from late November to early December.

"To date, SunSprout has received no complaints or reports of illness due to this recalled product," the FDA said in a statement. "This voluntary recall is a result of a preliminary investigation by the State of Nebraska in connection with [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] of an outbreak of illness likely associated with alfalfa sprouts.

"SunSprout, out of an abundance of caution, is initiating this voluntary recall while it further investigates how this alfalfa product was handled and stored after it left its Nebraska facility."

The FDA said that customers with the product with certain lot numbers and dates should stop using it and dispose of it immediately.

"Consumers are also encouraged to follow all safe handling instructions and wash their hands and all preparation surfaces after handling any raw product," the FDA said.

The agency said customers should contact SunSprout by email at [email protected] for any additional information.

