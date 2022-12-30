Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 11:41 AM

EPA returns to 2015 waterway protections in U.S.

By Clyde Hughes
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to Community Empowerment Association in Pittsburgh on June 17. He announced new waterway protection rules on Friday. File Photo by David Maxwell/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c03e1ac642b083014fd595557815d1cc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to Community Empowerment Association in Pittsburgh on June 17. He announced new waterway protection rules on Friday. File Photo by David Maxwell/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Friday it was changing the definition of "waters of the United States" back to what it was in 2015 after the waterway protections were narrowed under former President Donald Trump.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corp of Engineers announced the return to the definition established by the Obama administration, which used a broad definition of waters that fall under the protection of the 50-year-old Clean Water Act.

Advertisement

"When Congress passed the Clean Water Act 50 years ago, it recognized that protecting our waters is essential to ensuring healthy communities and a thriving economy," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement.

"Following extensive stakeholder engagement, and building on what we've learned from previous rules, EPA is working to deliver a durable definition of WOTUS that safeguards our nation's waters, strengthens economic opportunity, and protects people's health while providing greater certainty for farmers, ranchers, and landowners."

RELATED Diners choose more sustainable menu items when climate impact is labeled

The EPA said the new change is grounded in the authority provided by Congress in the Clean Water Act, the best available science, and extensive implementation experience stewarding the country's waterways.

Advertisement

"This final rule recognizes the essential role of the nation's water resources in communities across the nation," Michael L. Connor, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, said in a statement.

"The rule's clear and supportable definition of waters of the United States will allow for more efficient and effective implementation and provide the clarity long desired by farmers, industry, environmental organizations, and other stakeholders."

RELATED Nations need to do more to confront climate change, U.N. says

The new rule also establishes a handful of exceptions, which include wetlands that were converted to cropland before 1985, waste treatment centers, ditches, areas with human-made irrigation, artificial lakes and ponds, and artificial pools.

RELATED COP15 nations reach historic deal to protect environment

Latest Headlines

Florida business owner sentenced for exploiting Mexican farmworkers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida business owner sentenced for exploiting Mexican farmworkers
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The owner of a Florida-based farmworker company has been sentenced to 118 months in prison on racketeering and forced-labor conspiracy charges.
House committee releases Trump's raw tax returns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House committee releases Trump's raw tax returns
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Running against the clock before Republicans take over the House next week, the Democratic-controlled Ways and Means Committee released Donald Trump's tax returns Friday morning.
Biden signs $1.7 trillion spending bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden signs $1.7 trillion spending bill
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill late Thursday that included domestic priorities, reforms to the Electoral Count Act and a new round of defense spending.
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot dead Thursday after a car stop in southern California.
Tampa police officer fired for violating policy for dragging woman to jail
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tampa police officer fired for violating policy for dragging woman to jail
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Tampa police officer has been fired for violating the department's policies by physically dragging a Florida woman to jail.
Eggs crack record price, climb almost 50% in 2022
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Eggs crack record price, climb almost 50% in 2022
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The price of a carton of eggs has increased more than any other grocery item in 2022, reaching a record price due largely to the avian flu.
Treasury department delays new restrictions for electric vehicle tax credits
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Treasury department delays new restrictions for electric vehicle tax credits
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Restrictions on which electric vehicles can be eligible for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act will be delayed, the Treasury Department and IRS announced Thursday.
College counselor at center of admissions scandal looking for lighter sentence
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
College counselor at center of admissions scandal looking for lighter sentence
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The attorney for Rick Singer, the college counselor at the center of the infamous admissions scandal that was uncovered in 2018, is looking for a much lighter sentence for her client than what the prosecutors recommend.
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program grounds some aircraft after malfunction
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program grounds some aircraft after malfunction
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program grounded a number of the aircraft after a Dec. 15 incident in which a pilot was forced to eject from an F-35B at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 offers $640 million jackpot
Last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 offers $640 million jackpot
Autopsy report says Princeton student died by suicide
Autopsy report says Princeton student died by suicide
Democrat narrowly wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
Democrat narrowly wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement