EPA returns to 2015 waterway protections in U.S.

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Friday it was changing the definition of "waters of the United States" back to what it was in 2015 after the waterway protections were narrowed under former President Donald Trump. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corp of Engineers announced the return to the definition established by the Obama administration, which used a broad definition of waters that fall under the protection of the 50-year-old Clean Water Act. Advertisement

"When Congress passed the Clean Water Act 50 years ago, it recognized that protecting our waters is essential to ensuring healthy communities and a thriving economy," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement.

"Following extensive stakeholder engagement, and building on what we've learned from previous rules, EPA is working to deliver a durable definition of WOTUS that safeguards our nation's waters, strengthens economic opportunity, and protects people's health while providing greater certainty for farmers, ranchers, and landowners."

The EPA said the new change is grounded in the authority provided by Congress in the Clean Water Act, the best available science, and extensive implementation experience stewarding the country's waterways.

"This final rule recognizes the essential role of the nation's water resources in communities across the nation," Michael L. Connor, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, said in a statement.

"The rule's clear and supportable definition of waters of the United States will allow for more efficient and effective implementation and provide the clarity long desired by farmers, industry, environmental organizations, and other stakeholders."

The new rule also establishes a handful of exceptions, which include wetlands that were converted to cropland before 1985, waste treatment centers, ditches, areas with human-made irrigation, artificial lakes and ponds, and artificial pools.