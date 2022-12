1/3

Television star Tyler Sanders, who was 18-years-old when he died in June, started acting at the age of 10. Photo courtesy of Tyler Sanders/ Instagram

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Teen star Tyler Sanders, who was found dead in June, died from "Fentanyl effects" according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner autopsy report. Sanders, 18, had a history of drug use and was found unresponsive at his apartment with drug paraphernalia near his lifeless body on June 16, according to the report, which was submitted on Dec. 5 and seen by NBC and TMZ this week. Advertisement

The night before his death, he texted a friend that he was using the substance but did not respond to follow-up texts.

"The friend had been texting with him the night prior and he reported using fentanyl," according to the report, which determined the death was an accident.

Sanders appeared in Fear the Walking Dead, The Rookie, Just Add Magic, Just Add Magic: Mystery City and 9-11: Lone Star. In 2021, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for his role in Just Add Magic.