Dec. 29, 2022 / 12:27 PM

Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family

By Patrick Hilsman
Trinidadian rapper Theophilus London was reported missing by his friends and family on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Mikhail Noel/Instagram

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Trinidadian rapper Theophilus London was reported missing by friends and family on Wednesday.

According to London's family the 35-year-old hasn't contacted them since July.

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles," read a statement from London's family released to media outlets.

Family members traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday to file a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department. They are seeking the public's help in locating the rapper.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son," London's father, Larry Moses London, said in the statement.

London has collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Kanye West, Travis Scott, Big Boi, Tame Impala and Azealia Banks.

"Theo, we will find you. Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home," London's cousin Mikhail Noel said in an Instagram post Thursday.

"To anyone who knows anything, please reach out to me through DM or contact the LAPD."

