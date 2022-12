Isaiah Cordero, a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, was shot dead Thursday after a car chase in southern California. Photo courtesy of Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas/ Facebook

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot dead Thursday after a car stop in southern California. Isaiah Cordero was identified as the deputy who was killed by Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas in a statement on Facebook. Advertisement

"Deputy Cordero was one of our Motor Officers and was well known to city staff, councilmembers, and many of our residents. His service to our community has been positively immeasurable and invaluable," Barajas said.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to Deputy Cordero's family and friends."

Barajas said in an earlier statement that the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was also killed during the incident.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a brief statement that the incident happened after Cordero pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop.

This is a developing story