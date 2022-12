The price of a carton of eggs has increased more than any other grocery item in 2022, reaching a record price due largely to the avian flu. Photo by the American Egg Board

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The price of a carton of eggs has increased more than any other grocery item in 2022, reaching a record price due largely to the avian flu. The average price of a dozen large Grade A eggs was about $1.72 in November 2021. Last month, the average price reached about $3.59, a nearly 49% increase, according to economic data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Advertisement

The price of eggs outpaced other common grocery items in the rate of price increases. The cost of butter and margarine increased more than 34%. Milk increased by more than 14% and poultry was up about 13%.

Notable expenses outside of the grocery store did not see price increases at the rate of eggs either. Plane tickets increased by 36% utility gas service climbed by about 15%.

While heavy inflation has been driving the prices of these other items up, it is not the primary cause for the increase in eggs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 49 million birds have died either due to avian influenza -- commonly referred to as the bird flu -- or have been killed due to exposure to the flu. This report was released on Nov. 3.

Bird deaths relating to the flu have reached about 60 million, with about 43 million of the birds being egg-laying hens, CNN reported.

Economists told the outlet that the impact of the bird flu on egg prices is expected to last well into 2023, perhaps into the summer.