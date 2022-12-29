U.S. sues AmerisourceBergen, alleges improper opioid sales

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that AmerisourceBergen, one of the nation's largest drug manufacturers, consistently failed to report "at least hundreds of thousands" of suspicious opioid drug prescriptions.
"AmerisourceBergen Corporation, one of the largest and highest-earning companies in the country, has for years violated this critical responsibility in distributing controlled substances to customers across the country," reads the text of the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.