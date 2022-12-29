Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 1:46 PM

Autopsy report says Princeton student died by suicide

By Clyde Hughes
Undated image of late Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie. Photo courtesy of Princeton University
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An autopsy report on a Princeton University student whose body was found on campus in October said that she died by suicide, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Maintenance workers found Misrach Ewunetie, 20, dead behind tennis courts at the school but officials said then the death did not look to be suspicious.

The prosecutor's office said the cause of death was "bupropion, escitalopram and hydroxyzine toxicity." Bupropion and escitalopram are antidepressants while hydroxyzine is an antihistamine used to help control anxiety and tension caused by nervous and emotional conditions.

The Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy.

"Our hearts go to Misrach's family and friends, and to the wider campus community that has been shaken by this tragedy," said W. Rochelle Calhoun, Princeton's vice president for campus life in a statement.

"Losing a member of our community is always difficult. The long wait for definitive news about what led to her death has been challenging for all of us, and especially for those close to Misrach."

Calhoun said communication is often limited during an investigation to protect evidence-gathering, to avoid misleading the public, and out of consideration for the family.

"At no point during this investigation did law enforcement authorities believe campus safety was compromised," Calhoun said. "The university continues to assess and enhance mental health resources for the campus community."

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

