Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 12:04 PM

AAA: Average U.S. gas price hits $3.16 per gallon, lowest since summer 2021

What does 2023 hold for gasoline prices?

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Retail gasoline prices are now at levels last seen during summer 2021. U.S. gasoline prices peaked this year at $5 per gallon, driven by the premium from the war in Ukraine. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5648536ea7b596d49194c144decabf4a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Retail gasoline prices are now at levels last seen during summer 2021. U.S. gasoline prices peaked this year at $5 per gallon, driven by the premium from the war in Ukraine. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI. | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the United States are at the lowest they've been since mid-2021, following broader trends in commodities, but at least one analysts suggests the relief might not last.

Travel club AAA reported a national average retail price of $3.16 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That's a touch higher than yesterday, but still a good 40 cents per gallon less than this time last month.

Advertisement

Retail gasoline prices in the United States peaked at around $5 per gallon in June, but a confluence of factors -- from improved gas mileage to a decline in commodity prices triggered by fears of a recession -- created headwinds for retail gasoline prices ever since.

AAA put year-ago gas prices at $3.28 per gallon. Federal data, meanwhile, show the last time the national average price was in the $3.15 range was in July 2021.

RELATED Gasoline prices hold steady at $3.10 -- could rise again in 2023

Before the long Christmas weekend, AAA said it was expecting a lower-for-longer outlook for retail gasoline.

"Increasing supply and low gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower," it stated. "As demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next year."

Advertisement

Federal data show that U.S. gasoline stockpiles have increased by 20 million barrels since early November, bringing the level to around 2.5% below the five-year average. That's down from the pre-November deficit to the five-year average of around 6%, though analysis from S&P Global Commodity Insights suggests inventories declined by 750,000 barrels over the last week.

RELATED Average U.S. gas prices may fall below $3 a gallon, but declines could be limited

That would normally indicate an increase in demand, though S&P estimates around 3 million barrels per day of refining capacity was shut-in due to the cold weather that hit much of the continental United States last week. That could in part explain the slight draw on gasoline inventories and the slight uptick in gasoline prices so far this week.

That said, the reduction in refinery activity is expected to be short-lived given the brevity of the cold snap in the refinery-rich southern United States. The temperature dipped below freezing in Houston last week, though the forecast for Thursday is for rain showers and a high of 77 degrees.

Looking ahead, Patrick DeHaan, the senior petroleum analyst at price-watcher GasBuddy, is changing his tune somewhat. For much of December, he was forecasting a Christmas Day average of around $3 per gallon, but now sees $4 per gallon in the cards for next year.

Advertisement

"It could be expensive," he said. "The national average could breach $4 per gallon as early as May -- and that's something that could last through much of the summer driving season."

That would still, however, be a dollar less than the peak levels from this year. Federal estimates put the national average price at around $3.50 per gallon for next year, down about 50 cents from this year's average, but 50 cents higher than the $3 per gallon average for 2021.

Read More

Inflation, rate hikes, energy prices drove economy in 2022

Latest Headlines

Ex-police officer faces assault charges in 2020 beating after George Floyd unrest
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Ex-police officer faces assault charges in 2020 beating after George Floyd unrest
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer will face assault charges in an incident stemming from the arrest and beating of Jaleel Stallings during the 2020 unrest over the police murder of George Floyd.
Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Trinidadian rapper Theophilus London was reported missing by friends and family on Wednesday. His relatives say they haven't heard from him since July and asked the public to contact police with information.
Dallas Fed energy survey shows growing pessimism
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dallas Fed energy survey shows growing pessimism
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- From supply-chain issues to fears of a recession, optimism in the Texas energy sector is starting to wane.
Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The House January 6 Committee has withdrawn its subpoena of former President Donald Trump as its wraps up its investigation ahead of the Republicans taking over the House next week.
ExxonMobil sues EU to block energy windfall tax
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
ExxonMobil sues EU to block energy windfall tax
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- ExxonMobil is suing the European Union over the bloc's new windfall tax on oil groups, arguing Brussels exceeded its legal authority over what the U.S. oil firm called a "counterproductive" measure.
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 37
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 37
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While western New Yorkers continue to dig out of the deadly winter storm that slammed nearly the entire country in the past week, the death toll continues to rise.
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The fraud and money laundering case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was reassigned to a new judge after the formerly appointed judge recused herself over a possible conflict of interest.
Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; in treatment
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; in treatment
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, of Maryland, announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a curable form of cancer, saying he plans to continue serving in the House while he undergoes treatment.
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes as carrier cancels more flights Thursday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes as carrier cancels more flights Thursday
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines has apologized for canceling thousands of flights, including 60% of its flights Wednesday and another 60% Thursday, as the airline works to recover from an operations meltdown following winter weather.
Nassau County DA investigating Rep.-elect George Santos over false resume claims
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Nassau County DA investigating Rep.-elect George Santos over false resume claims
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A prosecutor in New York is launching an investigation into House Rep.-elect George Santos after he admitted to misleading the public about his credentials ahead of his midterm election victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena
Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO agree to coordinate Ukraine rebuilding investment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement