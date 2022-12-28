Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 1:29 PM

U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention

By Steven Ford
1/5
U.S. officials on Wednesday marked the four-year anniversary of American Paul Whelan's detention in Russia by calling for his release. File Photo Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
U.S. officials on Wednesday marked the four-year anniversary of American Paul Whelan's detention in Russia by calling for his release. File Photo Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Four years after Russia detained American citizen Paul Whelan on spy accusations, the United States on Wednesday pressed for the former U.S. Marine's release.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Whelan's current imprisonment in a Russian penal colony "remains unacceptable" in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We continue to press for his immediate release at every opportunity," Blinken said. "I am committed to bringing home Paul and all U.S. hostages and wrongful detainees held around the world."

That same commitment also was echoed by the White House, where National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement saying, "we will not relent, we will not cease until all Americans can celebrate Paul's return."

RELATED New Biden order aims to punish groups, governments that detain Americans abroad

"Paul and the Whelan family recently showed the entire country the meaning of generosity of spirit in celebrating a fellow American's return while Russia continues its deplorable treatment of Paul as a bargaining chip," Sullivan said, referencing the recent release of American basketball player Brittney Griner.

Advertisement

At the time of Griner's release earlier this month, there was some speculation that Whelan, 52, might be part of an exchange of prisoners. Instead, WNBA star and Olympian Griner was released in a one-for-one prisoner exchange with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death." Bout was serving a 25-year prison sentence for selling weapons; Griner had been arrested in February after Russian authorities said they found a cannabis vape cartridge in her luggage.

With Griner's release, U.S. President Joe Biden at the time said the government has not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly detained in Russia for years" and was still committed to securing his release.

RELATED Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing Paul Whelan in call to sister

"This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said. "While we have not succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up. We will never give up."

Whelan's brother David Whelan also issued a statement then, saying his family was happy for Griner and hoped that her release would pave the way toward his brother's eventual release.

In 2020, a Russian court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in prison on espionage charges. He had been arrested in Moscow in 2018 on a wedding visit during which Russian authorities said he was found to be in possession of state secrets on a flash drive.

Advertisement

Whelan denied the allegations and called his trial "political theater." In 2019, he publicly appealed to then-President Donald Trump, saying his arrest was "absurd."

The Biden administration has accused Russia of treating the Whelan case differently from Griner's, and in Blinken's statement today, he reiterated that Russian authorities subjected Whelan to "a secret trial."

Whelan is serving time at hard labor at a Mordovia prison camp.

When Griner, a 32-year-old center for the Phoenix Mercury, was released this month, her wife, Cherelle Griner, also called for Whelan's release.

"My family is whole, but as you are aware, there's so many other families who are not whole," Cherelle Griner said. "B.G. is not here to say this, but I will gladly speak on her behalf and say that B.G. and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul [Whelan], whose family is in our hearts today as we celebrate B.G. home."

Read More

Former Marine Trevor Reed released after 3 years in Russia as part of prisoner swap

Latest Headlines

TikTok banned on House government devices
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
TikTok banned on House government devices
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- TikTok has been banned by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on House Administration, meaning that lawmakers and staffers will no longer be able to use the popular app on their government-issued devices.
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 34
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 34
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While western New Yorkers continue to dig out of the deadly winter storm that slammed nearly the entire country in the past week, the death toll continues to rise.
Whitmer conspirator Barry Croft sentenced to more than 19 years in prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Whitmer conspirator Barry Croft sentenced to more than 19 years in prison
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The former Delaware truck driver said to be one of the main architects of a 2020 plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 20 years in prison.
Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany's RWE
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany's RWE
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Sempra said the sales and purchase agreement is a win for European energy security.
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday to bring in the new year with other family members, officials said.
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines will be held accountable for the treatment of passengers and staff during its holiday season meltdown.
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after falling through ice while walking on a frozen lake in northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Death toll rises to 31 in winter storm in western New York
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises to 31 in winter storm in western New York
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a severe winter storm that tore through the United States over the holidays continues to grow with at least 31 dead in western New York Tuesday, according to Erie County officials.
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was supposed to graduate on Dec. 16, has been found dead in Austin, Texas, after going missing on graduation day.
Supreme Court leaves Title 42 migrant rule in place for now
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Supreme Court leaves Title 42 migrant rule in place for now
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will put off its decision on whether or not it will end Title 42 until at least June 2023, leaving the immigration rule in place until then.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Russia temporarily bans exports of oil to U.S., other Western nations
Russia temporarily bans exports of oil to U.S., other Western nations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement