Nassau County DA investigating Rep.-elect George Santos over false resume claims

A prosecutor in New York is launching an investigation into House Rep.-elect George Santos (C) after he admitted to misleading the public about his credentials ahead of his midterm election victory. Photo courtesy of George Santos/Twitter

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A prosecutor in New York said she is launching an investigation into House Rep.-elect George Santos after he admitted providing misleading the public about his credentials ahead of his midterm election victory. Santos, a Republican, has faced increased bipartisan scrutiny since it was revealed that he provided false information about his education and work history. On Wednesday, Nassau County, N.Y., District Attorney Anne Donnelly said she is opening an investigation into his statements. Advertisement

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the 3rd District must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Donnelly told Newsday.

"No one is above the law, and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

Donnelly, a Republican, joins several others in her party who have shared criticism of Santos. Fellow incoming Republican U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota said he supports an investigation and law enforcement intervention, if necessary. LaLota will represent New York's 1st District.

"As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required," LaLota said in a statement.

Advertisement

"New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction."

Joseph Cairo, Chairman of the Nassau County GOP, remarked on the trustworthiness of Santos, who was elected to represent New York's 3rd District.

"Congressman-elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues," Cairo said.

The New York Times broke the story of Santos' false claims earlier this month. Those claims included making a misleading statement about his family fleeing Ukraine during the persecution of Jews during World War II.

In an interview with the New York Post on Monday, Santos admitted to "embellishing" his resume, but rejected the assertion that he deceived the public about being Jewish.

"I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos said. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

Santos confirmed that he never graduated from any institute of higher learning. He previously claimed to have earned a degree from Baruch College in New York in 2010.

He said he had never worked for companies like Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, citing a miscommunication that led to the understanding that he had.