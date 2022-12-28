Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 6:36 PM

Nassau County DA investigating Rep.-elect George Santos over false resume claims

By Joe Fisher
A prosecutor in New York is launching an investigation into House Rep.-elect George Santos (C) after he admitted to misleading the public about his credentials ahead of his midterm election victory. Photo courtesy of <a href="https://twitter.com/Santos4Congress/status/1588639510640078849/photo/1">George Santos/Twitter</a>
A prosecutor in New York is launching an investigation into House Rep.-elect George Santos (C) after he admitted to misleading the public about his credentials ahead of his midterm election victory. Photo courtesy of George Santos/Twitter

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A prosecutor in New York said she is launching an investigation into House Rep.-elect George Santos after he admitted providing misleading the public about his credentials ahead of his midterm election victory.

Santos, a Republican, has faced increased bipartisan scrutiny since it was revealed that he provided false information about his education and work history. On Wednesday, Nassau County, N.Y., District Attorney Anne Donnelly said she is opening an investigation into his statements.

Advertisement

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the 3rd District must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," Donnelly told Newsday.

"No one is above the law, and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

RELATED Democrats call for incoming Rep. George Santos to resign over 'lies'

Donnelly, a Republican, joins several others in her party who have shared criticism of Santos. Fellow incoming Republican U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota said he supports an investigation and law enforcement intervention, if necessary. LaLota will represent New York's 1st District.

"As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required," LaLota said in a statement.

Advertisement

"New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction."

RELATED Arizona judge rejects Lake's gubernatorial election challenge

Joseph Cairo, Chairman of the Nassau County GOP, remarked on the trustworthiness of Santos, who was elected to represent New York's 3rd District.

"Congressman-elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues," Cairo said.

The New York Times broke the story of Santos' false claims earlier this month. Those claims included making a misleading statement about his family fleeing Ukraine during the persecution of Jews during World War II.

RELATED House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill, averting a shutdown

In an interview with the New York Post on Monday, Santos admitted to "embellishing" his resume, but rejected the assertion that he deceived the public about being Jewish.

"I never claimed to be Jewish," Santos said. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

Santos confirmed that he never graduated from any institute of higher learning. He previously claimed to have earned a degree from Baruch College in New York in 2010.

He said he had never worked for companies like Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, citing a miscommunication that led to the understanding that he had.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. Army prepares to award contract for Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Army prepares to award contract for Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army is preparing to award a contract, estimated to be worth $45 billion, for the next generation of Armored Personnel Carriers. The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle contract is expected in April 2023.
Suspect in Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty to state charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty to state charges
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The man accused of breaking into the home of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty to state charges in the hammer attack on her husband. He also faces federal charges stemming from the incident.
Ford's 67 recalls the most of any automaker in 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford's 67 recalls the most of any automaker in 2022
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Automakers issued a record number of recalls in 2022, exceeding 1,000 total, and one of America's most decorated manufacturers earned the unfortunate distinction of being the most recalled by a wide margin.
TikTok banned on House government devices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TikTok banned on House government devices
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- TikTok has been banned by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on House Administration, meaning that lawmakers and staffers will no longer be able to use the popular app on their government-issued devices.
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 34
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 34
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While western New Yorkers continue to dig out of the deadly winter storm that slammed nearly the entire country in the past week, the death toll continues to rise.
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday called on Russians to release American and former Marine Paul Whelan, who was charged with spying four years ago.
Whitmer conspirator Barry Croft sentenced to more than 19 years in prison
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Whitmer conspirator Barry Croft sentenced to more than 19 years in prison
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The former Delaware truck driver said to be one of the main architects of a 2020 plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 20 years in prison.
Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany's RWE
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany's RWE
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Sempra said the sales and purchase agreement is a win for European energy security.
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday to bring in the new year with other family members, officials said.
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines will be held accountable for the treatment of passengers and staff during its holiday season meltdown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Russia temporarily bans exports of oil to U.S., other Western nations
Russia temporarily bans exports of oil to U.S., other Western nations
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement