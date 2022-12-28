Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 34

1/3

At least 34 deaths were reported in Western New York as of Wednesday morning after a winter storm swept through the area. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While western New Yorkers continue to dig out of the deadly winter storm that slammed nearly the entire country in the past week, the death toll continues to rise. At least 34 people are confirmed dead in Erie County, N.Y. alone, county Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday morning. Among the latest storm-related deaths discovered are three unidentified bodies. Advertisement

"If you have a loved one that you know is missing, please call your local police department," Poloncarz tweeted.

The Erie County Department of Health's medical examiner confirmed that at least 17 people were found dead outside. Of those, three suffered cardiac events while moving snow and three were inside vehicles. At least one death has been attributed to delayed medical services.

A travel ban remains in effect in Buffalo, Erie County's largest city, while crews continue to clean up after the storm brought more than 50 inches of snow. By Wednesday evening, county officials expect to have all county roads cleared enough for two lanes of traffic.

The city brought in about 100 National Guard troops and state troopers to control traffic while contractors and county workers tried to clear the roads.

"We still have unnecessary travel and it is a dangerous situation," said county commissioner Bill Geary during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

There are about 880 customers still without power in Erie County. Poloncarz urged anyone who was without power for more than 72 hours to seek reimbursement from their energy provider for any spoiled food or prescription medications per state law.

The National Guard will be knocking on doors to do wellness checks in neighborhoods that were without power.

Temperatures rose above freezing Wednesday and are expected to reach 40 degrees or higher through Monday.